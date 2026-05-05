SEABOARD CORPORATION REPORT OF EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND DECLARATION

MERRIAM, Kan., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a report of earnings for Seaboard Corporation (NYSE American: SEB), with offices at 9000 West 67th Street, Merriam, Kansas, for the three months ended April 4, 2026 and March 29, 2025, in millions of dollars except share and per share amounts.





Three Months Ended





April 4,

March 29,





2026

2025

Net sales

$ 2,400

$ 2,316

Operating income

$ 96

$ 38

Net earnings attributable to Seaboard

$ 119

$ 32

















Earnings per common share

$ 124.24

$ 32.95

Average number of shares outstanding



957,794



971,055

Dividends declared per common share

$ 2.25

$ 2.25



Seaboard Corporation today filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Seaboard Corporation has provided access to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q on its website at https://www.seaboardcorp.com/investors.

Also, Seaboard Corporation announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.25 per share of its common stock. The dividend is payable on May 25, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2026.

SOURCE Seaboard Corporation