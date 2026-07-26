SeAH Aerospace & Defense Becomes Korea's First Aluminum Alloy Supplier for Airbus

Key Highlights:

Recognized for its superior process control and quality standards, SeAH A&D signed a long-term agreement with Airbus ahead of final product certification.

The company will begin the quality certification process in the second half of this year to supply high-strength aluminum alloys for Airbus fuselages and wings.

Building on its recent success with Boeing, SeAH A&D's entry into the Airbus supply chain accelerates its emergence as a key global partner for advanced aviation materials.

SEOUL, South Korea, July 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SeAH Aerospace & Defense (SeAH A&D) announced a historic long-term agreement (LTA) to supply high-strength aluminum alloy materials to Airbus. Formalized at the Farnborough International Airshow 2026, this milestone contract makes SeAH A&D the first Korean materials company to secure such a direct supply agreement with Airbus.

Under the agreement, SeAH A&D will begin the quality certification process in the second half of this year for its high-strength aluminum alloys, which are critical materials used in Airbus aircraft fuselages and wing structures. The company plans to launch full-scale production and supply starting in 2028.

Breaking from industry conventions, this LTA was signed before the completion of product certification. The commitment is a strategic response to accelerating supply chain bottlenecks caused by soaring aircraft demand alongside a limited supply of aviation materials meeting strict specifications. It closely aligns Airbus' strategy to secure a stable procurement network early on with SeAH A&D's advanced process control technology and world-class quality standards.

Leveraging its proven technological prowess, SeAH A&D continues to expand its footprint in the global aviation aluminum alloy market, a sector traditionally dominated by large materials companies in Europe and the U.S. The company currently supplies materials to Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and Embraer. It further demonstrated its advanced manufacturing capabilities by signing an LTA with Boeing in December of last year. To meet the growing global demand for aviation materials, a new manufacturing facility in Changnyeong, Korea, is scheduled to begin operations in 2027. This expansion is expected to solidify SeAH A&D's position as a key direct supplier of raw materials to major aerospace component manufacturers across the Asia-Pacific region, including China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

At the Farnborough International Airshow 2026, SeAH A&D plans to actively engage in business meetings and strategic networking to expand its global reach. The company will showcase its achievements in supplying various aluminum alloy materials for aviation and defense applications, spanning commercial aircraft, military aircraft and urban air mobility (UAM). In particular, the company plans to heavily promote its optimized process control technology that achieves both airframe lightweighting and structural stability. The showcase will spotlight high-strength aluminum extrusions for major Airbus wing and fuselage structures, which demand precise material control and stringent quality standards.

"Securing a place in the Airbus supply chain is a significant milestone that validates the superior quality and reliable delivery of our high-strength aluminum alloys on the global stage," said a representative of SeAH A&D. "As we advance toward final certification and build a robust supply network, we are cementing our position as a leading global aviation materials company representing Asia."

About SeAH Group

SeAH Group is a leading steel materials company headquartered in Korea, with core businesses in steel pipes, special steel, and advanced metal materials. The Group supplies energy steel pipes for the oil and gas industry, piping and structural steel pipes for the construction market, and special steel used in automotive and industrial machinery components. Building on more than 65 years of expertise in steel materials manufacturing and engineering, SeAH Group continues to expand into future growth industries, including aerospace and defense, nuclear energy, and renewable energy such as offshore wind power.

The Group's business portfolio is built around two key pillars: special steel and steel pipes. Its special steel businesses are centered on SeAH Holdings, while its steel pipe businesses are led by SeAH Steel Holdings. SeAH Group operates 61 affiliated companies worldwide, including 24 in Korea and 37 overseas, while maintaining a global manufacturing and business network serving customers across key international markets. The Group's four publicly listed companies in Korea are SeAH Holdings, SeAH Steel Holdings, SeAH Besteel Holdings, and SeAH Steel. For more information about SeAH Group, visit www.seah.co.kr.

About SeAH Aerospace & Defense

SeAH Aerospace & Defense (SeAH A&D) is a manufacturer of high-strength aluminum extrusion products for the aerospace and defense industries, backed by more than 60 years of product development experience and manufacturing expertise. The company took its current form in 2020 following SeAH Group's 100% acquisition of Alconic Korea, the Korean subsidiary of U.S. aluminum materials manufacturer Alconic. Leveraging one of Korea's leading aluminum alloy production capabilities and rigorous quality management standards, the company supplies high-quality aluminum alloy materials to global aerospace and defense customers, including Boeing and Embraer. SeAH A&D supplies 2000 series aluminum alloys with excellent fatigue and heat resistance, along with 7000 series aluminum alloys that combine high structural strength with lightweight performance for aerospace and defense applications. The company provides integrated aluminum extrusion solutions for a wide range of industrial applications and aims to be a trusted partner in the global aerospace and defense aluminum materials supply chain. To learn more about SeAH A&D, visit www.seahaerospace.com.

SOURCE SeAH Aerospace & Defense (SeAH A&D)