SeAH Aerospace & Defense Receives Boeing's Supplier Production Partner Award for Excellence in Aerospace Materials

Key Highlights:

SeAH A&D has received Boeing's Supplier Production Partner Award in recognition of its outstanding performance and operational excellence within Boeing's commercial aircraft supply chain.

SeAH A&D has supplied aluminum extrusion materials for Boeing aircraft and signed a multi-year contract extension with Boeing in December 2025.

As the sole manufacturer in Korea with aerospace-grade aluminum extrusion capabilities, SeAH A&D supplies high-value 2000 and 7000 series aluminum alloys to the global aerospace market.

Through its new Changnyeong facility, scheduled for completion in 2027, SeAH A&D aims to optimize aerospace materials supply chains across China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

SEOUL, South Korea, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SeAH Aerospace & Defense (SeAH A&D) has been honored with Boeing's Supplier Production Partner Award at the Boeing Supplier Summit, recognizing the company's outstanding performance and operational excellence within Boeing's commercial aircraft supply chain.

The award acknowledges suppliers that have demonstrated exceptional contributions across Boeing's global commercial aviation supply network. SeAH A&D, which has been supplying aluminum extrusion materials for Boeing aircraft, signed a multi-year contract extension with Boeing in December 2025.

SeAH A&D is the only company in Korea with the capability to manufacture aerospace-grade aluminum extrusion materials. The company supplies high-strength 2000 and 7000 series aluminum alloys for aircraft fuselage and wing structures to the global aerospace market.

The 2000 series alloys offer excellent fatigue resistance and heat resistance, making them critical materials that directly impact the lifespan of aircraft skin structures. The 7000 series alloys provide steel-like strength while weighing only about one-third as much, positioning them as high-value aerospace materials that deliver both structural integrity and lightweight performance.

SeAH A&D has also achieved several notable milestones in aerospace manufacturing. In collaboration with SeAH CSS, the company successfully developed Korea's first prototype AI7050 spar structural component for commercial aircraft wings. Since 2023, it has been supplying two types of wing spar forgings for a total of 190 Gulfstream G280 aircraft produced by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). In 2024, SeAH A&D became the first company in Korea to localize the production of AL7136 aluminum extrusion material for aerospace components and is currently mass-producing aluminum materials for aircraft parts to be supplied to Embraer, one of Brazil's leading aerospace manufacturers.

SeAH A&D is also undertaking a major investment to build a state-of-the-art second manufacturing facility in Changnyeong, Korea. Scheduled for completion in the first half of 2027, the new plant will feature world-class equipment and systems dedicated to producing aluminum extrusion materials for aircraft fuselage and wing applications. Moving forward, SeAH A&D plans to significantly expand its aerospace materials manufacturing capacity through a dual-facility strategy, integrating the production capabilities of its existing and new plants with greater operational flexibility.

Leveraging Korea's advanced manufacturing infrastructure and strategic geographic location, SeAH A&D is expanding its global footprint by directly supplying raw materials to aerospace manufacturers and suppliers across China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India, helping optimize regional supply chains. Through these efforts, the company is committed to providing customers with efficient and reliable raw material sourcing solutions.

"Building on our expertise in high-strength aluminum materials and rigorous quality management capabilities, we continue to strengthen our competitiveness as a key global supplier of aerospace materials," said a representative of SeAH A&D. "Following our record-breaking performance last year, we will focus on the rapid stabilization of our new Changnyeong facility and further establish ourselves as a leading Korean aerospace materials company, while strengthening our position as a trusted supply chain partner to global aircraft manufacturers."

About SeAH Group

SeAH Group is a leading steel materials company headquartered in Korea, with core businesses in steel pipes, special steel, and advanced metal materials. The Group supplies energy steel pipes for the oil and gas industry, piping and structural steel pipes for the construction market, and special steel used in automotive and industrial machinery components. Building on more than 65 years of expertise in steel materials manufacturing and engineering, SeAH Group continues to expand into future growth industries, including aerospace and defense, nuclear energy, and renewable energy such as offshore wind power.

The Group's business portfolio is built around two key pillars: special steel and steel pipes. Its special steel businesses are centered on SeAH Holdings, while its steel pipe businesses are led by SeAH Steel Holdings. SeAH Group operates 61 affiliated companies worldwide, including 24 in Korea and 37 overseas, while maintaining a global manufacturing and business network serving customers across key international markets. The Group's four publicly listed companies in Korea are SeAH Holdings, SeAH Steel Holdings, SeAH Besteel Holdings, and SeAH Steel. For more information about SeAH Group, visit www.seah.co.kr.

About SeAH Aerospace & Defense

SeAH Aerospace & Defense (SeAH A&D) is a manufacturer of high-strength aluminum extrusion products for the aerospace and defense industries, backed by more than 60 years of product development experience and manufacturing expertise. Leveraging one of Korea's leading aluminum alloy production capabilities and rigorous quality management standards, the company supplies high-quality aluminum alloy materials to global aerospace and defense customers, including Boeing and Embraer. SeAH A&D supplies 2000 series aluminum alloys with excellent fatigue and heat resistance, along with 7000 series aluminum alloys that combine high structural strength with lightweight performance for aerospace and defense applications. The company provides integrated aluminum extrusion solutions for a wide range of industrial applications and aims to be a trusted partner in the global aerospace and defense aluminum materials supply chain. To learn more about SeAH A&D, visit www.seahaerospace.com.

SOURCE SeAH Aerospace & Defense (SeAH A&D)