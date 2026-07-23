Sealaska Completes Major Flood Protection Project Ahead of August Glacial Flood Threat

60-person workforce installs more than 14,000 feet of barriers and places nearly 113,000 tons of rock to help protect Juneau communities

JUNEAU, Alaska, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sealaska has completed a major flood mitigation project along the Mendenhall River, strengthening protections for Juneau-area residents ahead of the annual threat of glacial outburst flooding from Suicide Basin.

Working under contract with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sealaska crews installed 14,110 linear feet of HESCO flood barriers, placed 112,872 tons of rock armoring, constructed flood protection features and cleared hazardous debris along approximately four miles of river corridor.

A 60-person team of Sealaska employees and subcontractor personnel completed the critical flood protection work on July 3, before flood risks increase in August, when melting ice, rainwater and snowmelt can trigger a release from Suicide Basin and send water rushing down the Mendenhall River.

"Completing this project before the peak flood season required extraordinary effort from our crews and partners," said David McQueen, general manager of Sealaska's construction division. "We mobilized quickly, worked in challenging conditions and delivered critical protections for communities in our home region."

The team completed all critical flood protection measures ahead of the contractual completion date of July 15. Additional critical flood control work was added to the contract after the original scope of work was complete.

The project followed two consecutive years of record flooding. In 2024, glacial outburst flooding damaged nearly 300 homes. In 2023, floodwater destroyed structures along the Mendenhall River and prompted city officials to issue an emergency declaration.

At peak production, crews moved and placed more than 1,630 tons of material per day. Teams reinforced riverbanks, constructed a 1,100-foot-long, approximately 12-foot-high flood protection levee, and removed large trees and debris that could threaten flood protection infrastructure during future high-water events.

The levee was constructed in approximately three to four weeks using locally sourced fill material from the Montana Creek pit, crushed rock roadway surfacing and rock armoring on both the river-facing and land-facing slopes.

One of the project's greatest challenges was logistics. Crews frequently shifted operations to address changing site conditions and additional work areas while maintaining production targets. The team also constructed access roads and coordinated closely with property owners to safely move materials and equipment throughout the corridor while keeping the project on schedule.

Sealaska prioritized local hiring throughout the project. Approximately 25% of the skilled workforce were Alaska Native employees, creating meaningful opportunities for local and Indigenous workers while delivering critical infrastructure improvements.

"As a shareholder, former intern and past scholarship recipient, I understand how important these opportunities are," said Heath Barger, Sealaska senior project manager. "We're proud that Alaska Native workers helped lead work that directly protects Southeast Alaska communities."

The project's rock armoring and flood protection measures are designed to help reduce riverbank erosion and prevent further land loss along vulnerable sections of the Mendenhall River, helping safeguard homes, infrastructure and properties.

Throughout construction, crews followed environmental protection practices designed to protect the river corridor, including equipment inspections, spill prevention measures and on-site spill response resources when working near water.

The HESCO barriers provide an immediate layer of flood protection while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers evaluates long-term solutions for recurring glacial outburst flooding in the Juneau area.

Project at a Glance

14,110 linear feet of HESCO flood barriers installed

of HESCO flood barriers installed 112,872 tons of rock armoring placed

of rock armoring placed Approximately 4 miles of river corridor reinforced

of river corridor reinforced 1,100-foot-long flood protection levee constructed

constructed 60 workers mobilized across the project, including subcontractor personnel

mobilized across the project, including subcontractor personnel 1,630 tons of material placed daily at peak production

of material placed daily at peak production 25% Alaska Native hire rate among the skilled workforce

among the skilled workforce Critical flood protection work completed 12 days ahead of schedule

Additional flood-control scope completed without extending the original contract schedule

About Sealaska Construction

Sealaska's construction teams have brought in-depth experience in project planning, organizing, costing and general oversight to scores of projects ranging in value from $10,000 to more than $74 million across the United States, including Puerto Rico. Customers including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, NAVFAC, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Centers for Disease Control, Bureau of Indian Affairs, and the U.S. Air Force count on us to do excellent work, on time and within budget. Our construction businesses fill a variety of needs, from 8(a) program opportunities to competitive U.S. Small Business Administration work.

About Sealaska

We are Sealaska, the Alaska Native regional corporation for Southeast Alaska formed under federal law in 1971. With more than 27,000 shareholders of Tlingit, Haida and Tsimshian background, our purpose is to strengthen our people, culture and homelands. We invest in and operate businesses that improve the health of our oceans, maintain healthy homelands in Southeast Alaska, and benefit shareholder communities. Learn more at Sealaska.com.

SOURCE Sealaska