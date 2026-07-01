Sealaska Announces Results of 2026 Annual Election

ANGOON, Ala., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sealaska on Saturday, June 27, certified the results of its 2026 Board of Directors election at its 53rd Annual Meeting of Shareholders in Angoon, where shareholders voted on four open seats.

"Sealaska is committed to building long-term value for our shareholders—value that can grow for generations to come," said Sealaksa Board Chairman Richard Rinehart. "The Board and leadership team are aligned around our values-driven strategy and clearly defined goals, and we are confident in our collective ability to advance our mission to: Strengthen Our People, Culture and Homelands."

The individuals elected to the board are as follows:

Lisa Ka'illjuus Lang

Karen Taug

Anthony Mallott

Dr. Angela Michaud

"This year's voter turnout reflects an increase from last year," said Sealaska Vice President of Policy and Corporate Affairs Madeline Soboleff Levy. "Sealaska is committed to making voting accessible because every voice meaningfully shapes our governance."

Shareholders did not adopt a shareholder sponsored resolution regarding discretionary voting.

"Our shareholders are at the heart of Sealaska's success," said Sealaska President Sarah Dybdahl. "Their engagement shapes our direction and our ability to build on strong results, accelerate growth, and create lasting value for our shareholders, communities, and future generations."

Sealaska will host its 2027 Annual Meeting in Portland, Oregon.

ABOUT SEALASKA

We are Sealaska, the Alaska Native regional corporation for Southeast Alaska formed under federal law in 1971. With more than 27,000 shareholders of Tlingit, Haida and Tsimshian background, our purpose is to strengthen our people, culture and homelands. We invest in and operate businesses that improve the health of our oceans, maintain healthy homelands in Southeast Alaska, and benefit shareholder communities. Learn more at Sealaska.com.

SOURCE Sealaska