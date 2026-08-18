SEATTLE PARATRANSIT WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS

Mechanics at MV Transportation Organize with Teamsters Local 117

TUKWILA, Wash., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mechanics at MV Transportation have voted to organize with Teamsters Local 117. The group will join an existing bargaining unit of 330 unionized drivers, schedulers, and transit instructors at MV Transportation who perform paratransit services at three different facilities in King County.

"MV mechanics provide an essential service to some of the most vulnerable residents of King County, but they are currently overworked, understaffed, and underpaid," said Paul Dascher, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 117. "We are excited to help these dedicated workers to negotiate a strong contract with much-needed gains like annual wage increases, improved benefits, and fair working conditions. The Teamsters will ensure MV Transportation appropriately recognizes the contributions their workforce makes to our community."

The 17 workers joined the Teamsters for job security, better wages, health care benefits, retirement security, and improved working conditions. In the coming weeks, workers will complete bargaining surveys, meet to establish their priorities for negotiations, and identify rank-and-file leaders to serve on their bargaining committee.

"I'm looking forward to negotiating long-awaited improvements," said Michael Glass, a 17-year technician at MV Transportation. "I've experienced working in Teamsters shops before, and I believe unionizing is necessary to make actual improvements in our workplace so we can get better treatment. I'm glad to be a Teamster again."

Teamsters Local 117 represents 19,000 workers across Washington State in both public and private sector industries. For more information, visit www.Teamsters117.org.

Contact:

Yulia Issa, (206) 920-0248

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 117