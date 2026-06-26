WORKERS AT MILL ROCK PACKAGING JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 117

News provided by

Teamsters Local 117

Jun 26, 2026, 15:49 ET

Material Handlers Unanimously Vote for Union Representation 

TUKWILA, Wash., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at Mill Rock Packaging have voted unanimously to join Teamsters Local 117. The material handlers will join an existing bargaining unit of press and assistant press operators, floor help, pre-press, plate makers, and sheeter operators at Mill Rock who previously joined the union.

"We are proud of these workers for sticking together through this process," said Paul Dascher, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 117. "Our goal is to make sure their concerns are addressed at the bargaining table. We look forward to working with this group to outline their demands and negotiate a contract they can be proud of."

The material handlers organized for workplace protections, increased wages, affordable health insurance, and better retirement benefits.

"With this step, our union grows stronger. Now that everyone in our department will be represented by the Teamsters, I believe we will be treated more fairly," said Curtiss Jackson, a material handler at Mill Rock Packaging.

Teamsters Local 117 represents 19,000 workers across Washington State across many industries in both the public and private sectors. For more information, visit www.Teamsters117.org.

Contact:
Paul Zilly, (206) 794-6673
[email protected] 

SOURCE Teamsters Local 117

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

KING COUNTY PARATRANSIT WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS

KING COUNTY PARATRANSIT WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS

A group of 35 paratransit workers at Alesig, a subcontractor of MV Transportation, has voted to join Teamsters Local 117, seeking better health care, ...
GUEST SERVICES WORKERS AT LUMEN FIELD WIN HISTORIC FIRST TEAMSTERS CONTRACT

GUEST SERVICES WORKERS AT LUMEN FIELD WIN HISTORIC FIRST TEAMSTERS CONTRACT

More than 500 guest services workers at Lumen Field, represented by Teamsters Local 117, have voted overwhelmingly to ratify their first union...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Paper, Forest Products & Containers

Paper, Forest Products & Containers

Labor & Union

Labor & Union

News Releases in Similar Topics