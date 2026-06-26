WORKERS AT MILL ROCK PACKAGING JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 117

Material Handlers Unanimously Vote for Union Representation

TUKWILA, Wash., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at Mill Rock Packaging have voted unanimously to join Teamsters Local 117. The material handlers will join an existing bargaining unit of press and assistant press operators, floor help, pre-press, plate makers, and sheeter operators at Mill Rock who previously joined the union.

"We are proud of these workers for sticking together through this process," said Paul Dascher, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 117. "Our goal is to make sure their concerns are addressed at the bargaining table. We look forward to working with this group to outline their demands and negotiate a contract they can be proud of."

The material handlers organized for workplace protections, increased wages, affordable health insurance, and better retirement benefits.

"With this step, our union grows stronger. Now that everyone in our department will be represented by the Teamsters, I believe we will be treated more fairly," said Curtiss Jackson, a material handler at Mill Rock Packaging.

Teamsters Local 117 represents 19,000 workers across Washington State across many industries in both the public and private sectors. For more information, visit www.Teamsters117.org.

Contact:

Paul Zilly, (206) 794-6673

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 117