Seattle Seahawks Become First Team to Bring Dolby OptiView with Dolby Vision to Fans

Dolby OptiView enables the ultimate way to follow the world champions all season long, making every press conference, preseason snap, and exclusive moment feel more special

SEATTLE and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) and the world champion Seattle Seahawks announced an integrated partnership bringing Dolby's industry-leading streaming and video technology to Seahawks fans. With this partnership, the Seahawks become the first team to integrate Dolby OptiView, Dolby's platform built to power more engaging live sports experiences.

Seahawks x Dolby

As part of the integration, Dolby OptiView now includes Dolby Vision for the first time, giving fans a more vivid, lifelike way to follow the team's live streaming coverage on the official Seahawks Mobile App and on Seahawks.com. From team press conferences to preseason games for fans in Seattle and their International markets, every moment will be brought to life with brighter highlights, deeper contrast, and richer color in Dolby Vision, making the Seahawks' iconic uniforms more vibrant while bringing fans closer to the sea of 12s and the gameday atmosphere at Lumen Field.

"Sports are a shared experience, and the next era of fandom will be defined by how connected audiences feel to the moments that matter most," said Giles Baker, Senior Vice President of Dolby Cloud Solutions, Dolby Laboratories. "With Dolby OptiView now including Dolby Vision, we're giving teams a way to connect closer with their fans. The Seahawks are setting the bar for what fans should expect from the teams they love."

Dolby will also become an Official Partner of the Seattle Seahawks, helping the team set a new standard for how fans connect with the moments that matter most.

"We are continually looking for new ways to enhance our digital offerings for fans and are excited to be the first NFL team to integrate Dolby OptiView," said Kenton Olson, Seahawks Vice President of Digital & Emerging Media. "Partnering with an industry-leader like Dolby will allow us to bring the 12s closer to the game than ever before through richer visuals, lower latency and a more immersive streaming experience within both our mobile app and website."

Dolby OptiView is a platform designed to deliver more engaging live sports experiences. Built to power the next era of fandom, Dolby OptiView gives teams, leagues, and streamers new ways to stream premium, personalized live sports experiences that keep every fan immersed and connected, wherever they're watching. With decades of experience bringing fans closer to the games they love, Dolby is redefining how sports are delivered, watched, and experienced.

About Seattle Seahawks:

The Seattle Seahawks joined the National Football League (NFL) in 1976. Known for being a championship caliber team both on and off the field, the Seahawks have won 12 division titles, four conference championships and two Super Bowls – Super Bowl XLVIII and Super Bowl LX. The team is headquartered at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Washington and plays at Lumen Field in downtown Seattle. The team's passionate fan base, the 12s, are known around the world for creating one of the most dynamic gameday atmospheres in all of sports. Beyond football, the Seahawks are committed to making a positive impact in the community through initiatives focused on youth empowerment, social justice, the military, community response, and player & Legend programs. For more information, visit seahawks.com or @Seahawks on social media.

About Dolby:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is a world leader in immersive entertainment. From movies and TV, to music, sports, gaming, and beyond, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide across all their favorite devices. We partner with artists, storytellers, and the brands you love to transform entertainment and digital experiences through groundbreaking innovations like Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby OptiView.

Dolby, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Cinema, Dolby OptiView and the double-D symbol are trademarks or registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contacts:

Dolby

Cairon "Jamie" Armstrong

[email protected]

Seattle Seahawks

Kaitlin Goodall

[email protected]

SOURCE Dolby Laboratories, Inc.