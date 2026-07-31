SEAWORLD TO BRING HORROR FRANCHISE "I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER" TO HOWL-O-SCREAM THIS FALL

Buy Now and Save During Limited-Time Sale to Experience the All-New Haunted Houses Inspired by Sony Pictures' "I Know What You Did Last Summer: The Final Catch" at SeaWorld Orlando, San Diego and San Antonio as Part of This Year's Biggest and Most Immersive Howl-O-Scream Events

ORLANDO, Fla. and SAN DIEGO and SAN ANTONIO, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, the past refuses to stay buried as SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Diego, and SeaWorld San Antonio unveil all-new haunted houses inspired by the Sony Pictures horror movie, "I Know What You Did Last Summer," marking the first time the film is being brought to life at a major Halloween event.

This fall, the past refuses to stay buried as SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Diego, and SeaWorld San Antonio unveil all-new haunted houses inspired by the Sony Pictures horror movie, “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” marking the first time the film is being brought to life at a major Halloween event.

Making its terrifying debut during this year's Howl-O-Scream events at all three parks, the immersive experience invites guests to step beyond the screen and into a nightmare where every secret has a price and every corner hides the vengeful Fisherman. The all-new haunted houses premiere on September 11 at all three parks.

Based on the first installment of the iconic horror franchise licensed by Sony Pictures, "I Know What You Did Last Summer: The Final Catch" is a haunted house version of the 1997 hit. Guests will wander through horrifying recreations of several unforgettable movie scenes and into the events that unfold during the original Southport massacre. The movie, and the haunted houses, tell the story of a group of friends who desperately attempt to hide a deadly accident, but their shared secret awakens a killer determined to make them pay. Now, SeaWorld guests will become part of that terrifying story.

"We're always looking for new ways to raise the bar on immersive entertainment, and bringing 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' to our Howl-O-Scream events is an exciting milestone for all three SeaWorld parks," said Marc Swanson, CEO of United Parks & Resorts. "This thrilling franchise has captivated horror fans for years with its suspense and terror. Now our guests will step into that world, facing some of the same heart-pounding moments that made the film come alive. As one thrilling part of a lineup of haunted houses, scare zones, live entertainment and immersive experiences, we are excited to deliver what we believe is our most ambitious Howl-O-Scream yet."

The arrival of "I Know What You Did Last Summer: The Final Catch" marks a major addition to SeaWorld's award-winning Howl-O-Scream events, where guests can experience elaborate haunted houses, immersive scare zones, sinister live entertainment, themed bars, and the most adrenaline-pumping coasters in the dark.

Now is the perfect time to lock in the screams. SeaWorld Orlando and SeaWorld San Diego guests can take advantage of the limited-time Killer Summer Sale, with savings of up to 65% on Howl-O-Scream tickets and up to 70% for Pass Members. At SeaWorld San Antonio, Howl-O-Scream is included with park admission, and guests can save on tickets, Season Passes and Annual Passes with the Summer Sale.

For event dates, tickets and promotions, guests can visit SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Diego and SeaWorld San Antonio.

About SeaWorld

SeaWorld is a leading marine life theme park and accredited zoo and aquarium that provides experiences that matter while educating and inspiring guests of all ages to care about marine life. Welcoming millions of guests every year, the parks offer fun and enriching experiences from up-close animal encounters and year-round educational programs to award-winning marine-life-themed rides and attractions, special events, and exciting entertainment. For more than 60 years SeaWorld has advanced the conservation of marine life in and outside its parks through science, education, and exceptional animal care that is Humane Certified by American Humane and accredited by the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. SeaWorld is one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world, helping more than 43,000 animals to date. The SeaWorld Conservation Fund, a non-profit foundation established in 2003, has provided more than $20 million to nearly 1,400 organizations to advance critical research on every continent. A portion of park proceeds goes toward supporting these longstanding conservation commitments. SeaWorld parks are in Orlando, San Antonio, San Diego, and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). SeaWorld is part of the United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PRKS) portfolio of theme park brands. For more information, visit us at SeaWorld.com.

About Sony Pictures Entertainment

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services, and technologies. Sony Pictures Television operates dozens of wholly owned or joint-venture production companies around the world. SPE's Motion Picture Group production organizations include Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, 3000 Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Stage 6 Films, AFFIRM Films, Sony Pictures International Productions, and Sony Pictures Classics.

See www.sonypictures.com/corp/divisions for more information.

Media Contacts:

SeaWorld Orlando: [email protected]

SeaWorld San Diego: SWCPR @SeaWorld.com

SeaWorld San Antonio: [email protected]

SOURCE SeaWorld