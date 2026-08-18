Second Installment 2025 tax bills are now online, two weeks before they're mailed

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas announced today that property owners can now go to cookcountytreasurer.com to view, download and pay their Second Installment bill for the 2025 Tax Year.

"If you own property in Cook County, you don't have to wait until your tax bill arrives in the mail to see the amount due and confirm your exemptions," Pappas said.

The Treasurer's Office plans to mail 1.8 million bills to Cook County property owners on or before Sept. 1. Those 2025 second installment bills will be due a month later on Oct. 1.

"I encourage people to pay online, which is the quickest and most convenient way to pay," Pappas said.

There's no fee to pay by transferring funds directly from your bank account, and payments can be made 24 hours a day. Online payments are secure and eliminate the risk of a check being stolen from the mail.

"If you want to be proactive and pay now so you don't have to think about it, paying online is the best way to do so," said Pappas. If you're unable to pay the full amount, you can make partial payments and lower the amount of interest charged on overdue taxes hopefully easing the financial strain a bit."

Property owners who wish to view, download, print out and electronically pay their bills should visit cookcountytreasurer.com. Once there, select the blue box labeled "Pay Online for Free" and enter the address or Property Index Number (PIN).

Credit card payments are also accepted online but carry a 2.08% convenience fee paid to the credit card company.

Taxpayers also can pay at nearly 400 Chase Bank locations in Illinois, including those outside Cook County, or at more than 100 participating community banks. But you must bring your physical bill or a copy of it if you choose to pay in person at a bank. Taxpayers can also pay at the Treasurer's Office at 118 N. Clark St., Room 112, in downtown Chicago.

Lastly, payments can be mailed to the Cook County Treasurer's Office, with the taxpayer's PIN, contact and property information included. The canceled check serves as the receipt.

SOURCE Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas