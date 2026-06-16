Sectra's first US cloud migration: Emory Healthcare boosts scalability and security by moving to Sectra One Cloud

LINKÖPING, Sweden, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) announces that Emory Healthcare, the largest and most comprehensive academic health system in Georgia, has fully migrated to Sectra's cloud service, Sectra One Cloud. By transitioning its enterprise imaging IT infrastructure from on premises to a fully managed cloud environment, Emory Healthcare is enabling greater scalability and operational efficiency, ultimately supporting more secure patient care.

Emory Healthcare is part of Emory University and is the largest healthcare system in the state of Georgia. It comprises 11 hospitals, the Emory Clinic and more than 250 provider locations. Emory Healthcare has been a Sectra customer since 2021 and will now utilize the fully managed cloud service that is monitored, optimized, and continuously upgraded by Sectra. By shifting responsibility for infrastructure, maintenance, and upgrades to Sectra, the health system can reduce the workload on local IT teams while ensuring high availability, performance and secure operations.

"We are proud to support Emory Healthcare as they take this important step into the cloud. Their trust in Sectra and our technology is a testament to our shared commitment to secure, reliable, and future-proof imaging solutions. By moving to Sectra One Cloud, Emory is setting a new standard for operational efficiency and patient care in the region," says Isaac Zaworski, President of Sectra Inc.

The go-live follows a five-year contract for Sectra One Cloud signed in Sectra's 2024/2025 fiscal year. The contracted imaging examination volume averages over 1.3 million per year.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS".

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, CEO and President Sectra AB, +46 (0)705 23 52 27

Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions, +46 (0)708 23 56 10

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SOURCE Sectra