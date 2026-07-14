Hennick Humber Hospital in Canada has selected Sectra One Cloud to speed up patient diagnostics with improved radiology workflows

LINKÖPING, Sweden and MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will provide its fully managed, cloud enterprise imaging solution, Sectra One Cloud, to Hennick Humber Hospital (HHH) in Canada. This SaaS transition will simplify IT operations, optimize imaging workflows, and improve departmental collaboration for better patient care.

"Our move to Sectra One Cloud is a strategic investment in the future of medical imaging at Hennick Humber Hospital. As North America's first fully digital hospital, advancing our cloud-based imaging capabilities builds on our leadership in digital health and supports our commitment to delivering Tomorrow's Healthcare, Today™. By strengthening security, scalability and interoperability, this transition will streamline how imaging is accessed and shared, enable stronger collaboration across care teams, and help clinicians deliver faster, more consistent and high-quality diagnostics for our patients," says Jhanvi Solanki, Vice President of Clinical Programs at HHH.

Located in North York, HHH is a part of Humber River Health, one of Canada's largest community care organizations. Humber River Health operates across multiple sites in Ontario. and serves more than 850,000 people across the northwest Greater Toronto Area. The shift to Sectra One Cloud at HHH is part of the hospital's initiative to strengthen its digital infrastructure, further enhance patient safety, and support high-quality diagnostics.

By deploying the cloud solution for its radiology and breast imaging departments, HHH will establish a secure and flexible environment for medical imaging. As a fully managed service, Sectra One Cloud is monitored, optimized, and continuously upgraded by Sectra, reducing operational burden while ensuring high availability and scalability. The solution supports growing imaging volumes, added specialties strengthens protection of patient information through secure access to and sharing of imaging data within the organization.

"As more healthcare organizations across Canada transition their imaging systems to the cloud, there is a clear emphasis on enhancing accessibility, collaboration, security, and scalability. Cloud-based imaging gives clinicians fast and dependable access to studies anytime and anywhere, while meeting the evolving demands of modern healthcare. Hennick Humber Hospital's move to Sectra One Cloud reflects a strong commitment to innovation, robust data protection, and patient-centered care. We look forward to supporting them as they equip their teams with the tools they need to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes," says Nader Soltani, President, at Sectra Canada Inc.

The multiyear contract for Sectra One Cloud was signed in the first quarter of Sectra's 2026/2027 fiscal year, with an expected annual volume of over 250,000 imaging exams. Hennick Humber Hospital will initially utilize the solution's modules for radiology and breast imaging.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS".

About Humber River Health

Humber River Health is a multi-site organization serving a population of more than 850,000 people in the northwest Greater Toronto Area. The organization is a member of the Toronto Academic Health Science Network (TAHSN) and operates Hennick Humber Hospital, along with its Finch and Church campuses, supported by more than 5,000 employees, approximately 800 physicians, and over 600 volunteers.

Hennick Humber Hospital is North America's first fully digital hospital. With its use of robotics and cutting-edge technology, patients undergo less pain, fewer risks of complications, and less time in the hospital. A custom combination of advanced technology and clinical expertise underpins a reimagined model of care focused on safety, efficiency, and improved patient outcomes. Hennick Humber Hospital's digital infrastructure includes automated laboratory services, robotics for sorting, mixing, and delivering medications, electronic health records, Command Centre, computerized physician order entry, patient bedside computer terminals, and surgical tracking systems that keep families informed in real time. The implementation of these technological and digital solutions has enabled Hennick Humber Hospital to automate information, enhance communication and increase efficiency, as well as provide a connected experience for patients, staff and families.

Learn more at: www.hrh.ca

For media inquiries, please contact:

Joe Gorman

Humber River Health

Director, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs

[email protected]



For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, CEO and President Sectra AB, 46 (0) 705 23 52 27

Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions, 46 (0)708 23 56 10

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