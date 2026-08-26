Secure Tickets Now for the Only Scheduled Phil Weiser and Victor Marx Exclusive Gubernatorial Forum on October 8, 2026

Colorado Chamber of Commerce Brings Together the Biggest Conversation of the Year

DENVER, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado voters, business leaders and Chamber members will have a history-making opportunity to hear from both major gubernatorial nominees together at the Colorado Chamber of Commerce's Annual Meeting Luncheon on Oct. 8 at the Legacy at National Western Center.

The event will feature Democratic nominee Attorney General Phil Weiser and Republican nominee Victor Marx in what is currently the only scheduled gubernatorial forum featuring both candidates together.

With seats expected to be in high demand, the Colorado Chamber encourages attendees to buy tickets now rather than wait. The event is open to both Colorado Chamber members and non-members, providing a rare opportunity to hear directly from both candidates about their priorities, policies, and vision for Colorado's future.

"This is a unique opportunity to hear both gubernatorial nominees and have a substantive conversation about the issues that matter to Colorado's business community and our state as a whole," said Colorado Chamber President and CEO Loren Furman. "We encourage anyone interested in Colorado's economic future to secure their ticket now. With a finite number of seats available, we don't want people to miss the opportunity to be in the room for this important conversation."

The Chamber's Annual Meeting Luncheon is the biggest business conversation of the year. It is Colorado's most notable event where Coloradans discuss the state's economic competitiveness and how businesses and the community need to take action. The luncheon will take place from 10:45 a.m. – 1 p.m. and will feature keynote speaker Donna Brazile, veteran political strategist and bestselling author. The Annual Meeting Luncheon will also highlight the policy wins from the past year.

Award-winning journalist Ed Sealover, vice president of strategic initiatives and editor of The Sum & Substance, a business policy publication, will moderate the forum.

"I'm excited to bring our gubernatorial candidates on stage where we can have a deep discussion on business and economic policy issues affecting employers, workers and communities across this state," said Sealover.

Tickets are available now at the Colorado Chamber Annual Meeting event link, and both Colorado Chamber members and non-members are encouraged to register early.

About the Colorado Chamber of Commerce

The Colorado Chamber of Commerce champions free enterprise, a healthy business environment, and economic prosperity for all Coloradans. It is the only business association that works to improve the business climate for all sizes of business from a statewide, multi-industry perspective. What the Colorado Chamber accomplishes is good for all businesses, and that's good for the state's economy. It was created in 1965 based on the merger with the Colorado Manufacturers' Association.

SOURCE Colorado Chamber of Commerce