Aragon Research Unveils the Globe™ for Digital Transaction Management: The Shift to AI Agents and Content Automation

The 9th edition of the Aragon Globe for Digital Transaction Management.

The new 2026 report evaluates 20 leading providers, highlighting the fundamental shift from basic e-signature solutions to advanced, AI agent-driven workflow automation and Preemptive Intelligent Content Security.

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aragon Research Inc. today released its 9th annual Aragon Research Globe™ for Digital Transaction Management (DTM), 2026, evaluating 20 major providers in a market experiencing a surge in AI-based automation. The report highlights that the DTM market is moving decisively beyond simple paperless transactions, transforming into comprehensive suites powered by Intelligent Assistants and AI Agents that manage the entire content lifecycle of agreements.

While e-signing has been the primary focus for over a decade, the 2026 landscape is defined by the rapid maturation of Agentic AI. DTM platforms are deploying multi-agent systems to conduct dynamic dialogues, gather information, automatically route complex approval chains, and execute transactions without requiring continuous human oversight.

"The new competitive standard in DTM is defined by agentic automation, deep content understanding, and preemptive security", said Jim Lundy, CEO, Founder, and Lead Analyst at Aragon Research. "Enterprises that fail to adopt these intelligent, secure workflows risk severe operational friction and vulnerability to modern transaction threats."

Key Highlights of the 2026 Report:

The Rise of Agentic Workflows: AI Agents are accelerating the creation and signing process, dynamically automating complex forms and handling end-to-end business cycles.

Preemptive Intelligent Content Security (PICS): A critical shift toward AI-driven threat detection that proactively protects sensitive information and halts unauthorized access to "in-flight" documents.

Agentic Identity and Global Wallets: The global transition to decentralized digital identity frameworks, requiring robust security for both a human workforce and autonomous AI entities.

digital identity frameworks, requiring robust security for both a human workforce and autonomous AI entities. Content Understanding & AI Reasoning: Agents are going beyond basic text extraction to apply sophisticated reasoning, autonomously flagging anomalies and ensuring regulatory compliance.

Evaluated Providers:

The 2026 Aragon Research Globe™ for Digital Transaction Management provides a comprehensive graphical and qualitative analysis of leading providers driving this market transition: Adobe, airSlate, Box, Conga, Docusign, Dropbox, Ironclad, Mitratech, Namirial, Nintex, OneSpan, PandaDoc, Progress, RPost, Sertifi, Signeasy, Smart Communications, Tinexta InfoCert, and Wacom.

Organizations seeking to eliminate manual friction, reduce errors, and accelerate business velocity through intelligent automation can use this report as a definitive guide for vendor evaluation and selection.

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research is an independent research and advisory firm that provides business and IT executives with the actionable insights they need to navigate technology's ever-evolving impact on business. Aragon Research delivers high-impact visual research, consulting, and advisory services to provide enterprises with the insight they need to make better technology and strategy decisions. For more information, visit aragonresearch.com.

Disclaimer: The Aragon Research Globe™ is a graphical representation of the digital transaction management market as of June 18, 2026. Aragon Research does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications.

SOURCE Aragon Research