Securitize and Neuberger Launch New Tokenized Fixed Income Fund

The Neuberger Securitize High Income Tokenized Fund brings a new high-yield strategy onchain across Avalanche, Ethereum, Solana and Sui

MIAMI and NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitize Corp. ("Securitize") (NYSE: SECZ), the leader in tokenized assets, today announced the launch of the Neuberger Securitize High Income Tokenized Fund ("HINC"). This marks the first engagement by Neuberger, a global investment manager, as subadvisor to a tokenized fund.

HINC seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns by investing primarily in high yield bonds, in addition to other income-producing fixed income investments, such as collateralized loan obligations and leveraged loans. As subadvisor, Neuberger brings its deep fixed income expertise in portfolio management and research to the strategy, drawing on a platform that oversees more than $230 billion assets under management.1

"This tokenized fund brings Neuberger's established fixed income capabilities to public blockchains," said Carlos Domingo, Co-Founder and CEO of Securitize. "Launching HINC across Avalanche, Ethereum, Solana and Sui, gives eligible investors access through four leading blockchain networks, supported by Securitize's regulated, end-to-end tokenization platform."

"Neuberger's fixed income platform has navigated decades of market cycles, growing into a globally integrated business built on diversified, research-intensive solutions" said Anil Abraham, Head of Product Management at Neuberger. "We are pleased to work with Securitize to extend our process-driven, actively managed approach to qualified investors looking to access fixed income strategies on-chain."

Securitize Capital LLC serves as HINC's investment adviser, and Securitize Markets, LLC offers interests in the fund to eligible investors. Other Securitize affiliates provide tokenization, fund administration and related operational services. HINC will be available to eligible accredited investors and qualified purchasers through Securitize, subject to onboarding, KYC/AML checks, jurisdictional eligibility and applicable securities-law requirements.

Investors can obtain additional information about HINC by visiting https://securitize.io/hinc.

About Securitize

Securitize, the world's leader in tokenizing real-world assets with $5B+ AUM (as of July 2026), is bringing the world onchain through tokenized funds in partnership with top-tier asset managers, such as Apollo, BlackRock, BNY, Hamilton Lane, KKR, VanEck and others.

In the U.S., Securitize operates through its affiliates, including Securitize Markets, LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC that operates an SEC-regulated Alternative Trading System (ATS); Securitize Transfer Agent, LLC, an SEC-registered transfer agent; Securitize Capital LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser; and Securitize Fund Services, LLC, which provides fund administration services. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training, nor does it constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commission. In Europe, Securitize operates through its affiliate Securitize Europe Brokerage and Markets, S.A., which is fully authorized as an Investment Firm and operates a Trading & Settlement System (TSS) under the EU DLT Pilot Regime, making Securitize Corp. currently the only company, based on its existing U.S. and EU regulatory authorizations, licensed to operate regulated digital-securities infrastructure across both the U.S. and EU. Securitize has also been recognized as a 2026 Forbes Top 50 Fintech company.

For more information, please visit:

Website | X/Twitter | LinkedIn

About Neuberger

Neuberger is an employee-owned, private, independent investment manager founded in 1939 with approximately 3,000 employees across 26 countries. The firm manages $613 billion of equities, fixed income, private markets, real estate and hedge fund portfolios for global institutions, advisors and individuals. Neuberger's investment philosophy is founded on active management, fundamental research and engaged ownership. The firm is proud to be recognized for its commitment to its two constituents, clients and employees. Again this past year, we were named Best Asset Manager for Institutional Investors in the US (Crisil Coalition Greenwich) and the #1 Best Place to Work in Money Management (Pensions & Investments, firms with more than 1,000 employees). Neuberger has no corporate parent or unaffiliated external shareholders. Visit www.nb.com for more information, including www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for information on awards. Data as of June 30, 2026.

Disclaimer:

An investment in HINC involves a high degree of risk, including the risk of loss of some or all invested capital, and is suitable only for investors who can bear the economic risk of their investment for an indefinite period of time. HINC's investments in high-yield bonds, collateralized loan obligations, and other leveraged credit instruments are subject to elevated credit, interest rate, liquidity, and market risk relative to investment-grade fixed income. In addition, because interests in HINC are issued and transferred using blockchain-based tokenization technology, an investment in HINC is subject to additional risks not typically associated with investments in traditional, non-tokenized funds, including risks related to digital asset custody, smart contract functionality and security, network and technology failures, cybersecurity, and an evolving and uncertain regulatory environment applicable to digital assets and tokenized securities. Prospective investors should carefully review HINC's confidential offering documents, which contain a description of these and other risks, before making an investment decision.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding Securitize Corp.'s ("Securitize") future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "potential," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: regulatory developments relating to digital assets and tokenization; market volatility; competition; and those risks factors described in the filings of Securitize Corp..

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Securitize Corp. does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contacts

Tom Murphy

[email protected]

Sam Ross

[email protected]

Source: Securitize (NYSE: SECZ)

XNYS:SECZ

1 Source: Neuberger, as of June 30, 2026

SOURCE Securitize