Securitize Completes Business Combination with Cantor Equity Partners II

Trading on the NYSE under ticker symbol "SECZ" is expected to begin July 2, 2026 as Securitize continues building the next generation of capital markets

MIAMI and NEW YORK, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitize Corp. ("Securitize"), the world's leading tokenization platform with over $4 billion in assets brought onchain, today announced the successful completion of the previously announced business combination with Cantor Equity Partners II, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEPT). Securitize's common stock will commence trading on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the ticker symbol SECZ on July 2, 2026.

"Our public listing represents much more than a milestone for Securitize," said Carlos Domingo, CEO of Securitize. "When we founded Securitize, we believed blockchain would become the next generation of capital markets infrastructure, long before institutional adoption reached today's scale. We chose to build inside the regulatory framework from day one because we believed that was the only path to institutional adoption. Becoming a public company enables us to continue building the infrastructure institutions and investors need as more capital markets move onchain."

Since announcing the proposed business combination, Securitize has continued expanding its institutional platform through collaborations with the New York Stock Exchange, Computershare, Continental, and other leading market participants, while deepening relationships with the world's largest asset managers, including BlackRock.

As a public company, Securitize will continue investing in trusted infrastructure that enables public companies and financial institutions to issue, manage, and trade tokenized securities at scale; deepen relationships across the financial ecosystem; expand globally into regulated markets; and help turn tokenization from an emerging technology into foundational capital markets infrastructure.

"The transformation of capital markets is still in its early stages," Domingo added. "Institutions don't adopt infrastructure on enthusiasm. They adopt it because it's trusted. That's been our focus from day one, and we believe that's how tokenization becomes a permanent part of global capital markets."

Securitize executives will commemorate the Company's public listing by ringing the NYSE Closing Bell on July 6, 2026.

About Securitize

Securitize is the world's leader in tokenizing real-world assets with $4B+ AUM (as of June 2026), bringing the world onchain through tokenized funds in partnership with top-tier asset managers, such as Apollo, BlackRock, BNY, Hamilton Lane, KKR, VanEck and others.

In the U.S., Securitize operates through its affiliates, including Securitize Markets, LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC that operates an SEC-regulated Alternative Trading System (ATS); Securitize Transfer Agent, LLC, an SEC-registered transfer agent; Securitize Capital, LLC, an Exempt Reporting Adviser; and Securitize Fund Services, LLC, which provides fund administration services. In Europe, Securitize operates through its affiliate Securitize Europe Brokerage and Markets, S.A., which is fully authorized as an Investment Firm and operates a Trading & Settlement System (TSS) under the EU DLT Pilot Regime, making Securitize currently the only company, based on its existing U.S. and EU regulatory authorizations, licensed to operate regulated digital-securities infrastructure across both the U.S. and EU. Securitize has also been recognized as a 2026 Forbes Top 50 Fintech company.

Advisors

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. ("Citi") acted as financial and capital markets advisor to Securitize. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. ("Cantor") acted as financial and capital markets advisor to CEPT. Citi and Cantor acted as co-placement agents for the PIPE financing.

Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP served as legal advisor to Securitize. Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP served as legal advisor to CEPT. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP served as legal advisor to Citi and Cantor in connection with their roles as co-placement agents.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, including statements regarding Securitize's growth strategy and expansion plans, market opportunity in tokenization and digital assets, regulatory developments, and future financial performance.

Forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "potential," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: regulatory developments relating to digital assets and tokenization; market volatility; competition; and those risks factors described in the filings of Securitize, and/or CEPT with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. None of Securitize or CEPT undertakes any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

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Contacts

Tom Murphy

[email protected]

Sam Ross

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SOURCE Securitize