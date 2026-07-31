Securitize to Host Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Call

MIAMI, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitize Corp. (NYSE: SECZ) ("Securitize" or the "Company"), will host a conference call to review its second quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. (ET). The results are scheduled to be released on Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at approximately 4:15 p.m. (ET).

The press release, presentation materials and webcast will be available at https://investors.securitize.io/events-and-presentations. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available shortly after the event.

To view the live webcast and access the replay, please visit: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/815954037

To access the live earnings call via telephone, please dial +1(833) 461-5787 or +1(626) 884-3620 (for North American callers). For international callers, please find your local dial-in information here: https://help.events.q4inc.com/eahc/international-dial-in-numbers. The participant passcode for all callers is 815 954 037.

On the live call, Securitize management will also be taking some questions from the broader investor community. If you'd like to submit a question for consideration, please submit it at https://securitize.io/investor-questions.

About Securitize

Securitize, the world's leader in tokenizing real-world assets with nearly $5B of AUM (as of July 2026), is bringing the world onchain through tokenized funds in partnership with top-tier asset managers, such as Apollo, BlackRock, BNY, Hamilton Lane, KKR, VanEck and others.

In the U.S., Securitize operates through its affiliates, including Securitize Markets, LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC that operates an SEC-regulated Alternative Trading System (ATS); Securitize Transfer Agent, LLC, an SEC-registered transfer agent; Securitize Capital LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser; and Securitize Fund Services, LLC, which provides fund administration services. In Europe, Securitize operates through its affiliate Securitize Europe Brokerage and Markets, S.A., which is fully authorized as an Investment Firm and operates a Trading & Settlement System (TSS) under the EU DLT Pilot Regime, making Securitize Corp. currently the only company, based on its existing U.S. and EU regulatory authorizations, licensed to operate regulated digital-securities infrastructure across both the U.S. and EU. Securitize has also been recognized as a 2026 Forbes Top 50 Fintech company.

For more information, please visit:

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding Securitize Corp.'s ("Securitize") future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "potential," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: regulatory developments relating to digital assets and tokenization; market volatility; competition; and those risks factors described in the filings of Securitize Corp.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Securitize Corp. does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Securitize Contacts:

Press:

Tom Murphy

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Sam Ross

[email protected]

SOURCE Securitize