Security and Data-Residency Reviews Push Enterprise AI Buyers Toward Self-Hosted Platforms, and FastGPT Publishes Its Terms

Open-source platform details private-deployment tiers, four support levels with stated first-response targets, and production results at a financial data provider, an auto-parts maker and a road-and-bridge group

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FastGPT, an open-source enterprise AI application platform, has published the commercial terms enterprise buyers evaluate alongside production deployments in regulated Chinese industries.

Enterprise AI in China has moved past the question of whether an application can be built. As the first wave reached production, security, procurement and audit teams began asking different questions: where data is stored, how permissions map to the organization chart, whether actions are logged, and who is accountable when something breaks.

Three deployments illustrate the shift. At a financial data provider, analysis of a single research report fell from three hours to 10 minutes, and daily output per editor rose from three-to-five report summaries to 50. At an automotive components manufacturer, 70 percent of repeat IT support requests are now handled automatically and response time moved from hours to seconds; its shared finance center, which processes over 520,000 documents a year, runs first-pass invoice checks in seconds, with exceptions still reviewed by staff. At a road-and-bridge infrastructure group in eastern China, a multi-agent inspection workflow cut full bridge inspection from days to hours.

FastGPT also published its purchasing terms. Private deployment is licensed per server in three tiers, selected in a fixed order based on tenant count, integration needs and billing requirements. Technical support has four tiers, from weekday ticket support to 7x24 coverage with a one-hour first-response target. Scope is set by the current commercial plan.

On reliability, FastGPT states that retrieval cannot guarantee complete recall under limited conditions, and that in some scenarios, after data-cleaning work, accuracy can come close to complete. Generated content still requires human review.

"Buyers evaluate these terms item by item, so we publish them up front," a FastGPT spokesperson said.

About FastGPT

FastGPT is an open-source enterprise AI application platform offering RAG knowledge bases, visual workflows, agent orchestration, Skills, MCP and multi-channel publishing, available as a cloud service, community self-hosting or a commercially licensed private deployment. As of Aug. 13, 2026, its GitHub repository, labring/FastGPT, had 29,348 stars and 268 releases. The company reports more than 1,000 enterprise customers. More: github.com/labring/FastGPT

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SOURCE FastGPT