FastGPT Emerges as One of the Best No-code and Open-source AI Agent Builders for 2025, Empowering Enterprises to Build Smarter Workflows

SINGAPORE, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence continues to revolutionize industries, businesses are increasingly seeking ways to integrate AI-driven automation and intelligence into their operations. FastGPT, positioned as an Enterprise-class AI Agent Builder with no code + low code dual-mode support, has quickly emerged as one of the most powerful AI platforms for 2025. As an all-in-one AI agent-building platform, it allows both developers and non-technical users to easily create and deploy powerful AI applications—catering to both basic setup needs and advanced customization requirements—helping organizations drive digital transformation focused on "efficiency improvement, cost reduction, and revenue increase".

Build AI Agents With No Code + Low Code Dual Support

Developing AI applications traditionally requires complex coding and technical expertise, creating a significant barrier for many businesses. Unlike tools like n8n that target technical teams and demand strong coding skills, FastGPT removes this hurdle by offering a no code + low code dual-mode platform:

Non-technical users can leverage the no-code, visual workflow interface to quickly build custom AI agents tailored to business needs. With a drag-and-drop design and rich functional modules, they can automate tasks like customer service, data processing, contract review, and supply chain management—all without writing code.



Developers can use low-code capabilities to customize advanced functions, such as designing industry-specific workflow logic or connecting to specialized enterprise systems, meeting complex business requirements.

This dual-mode support ensures FastGPT covers diverse user groups, bridging the gap between business needs and technical implementation.

Open-source for Maximum Flexibility and Enterprise Ecosystem Integration

Unlike closed proprietary platforms, FastGPT is fully open-source, offering businesses unparalleled flexibility and control—critical for enterprise data security and customized development. This open architecture enables organizations to adjust the platform to suit unique requirements, such as adding industry-specific data parsing modules or integrating with internal management systems.

Additionally, FastGPT supports seamless integration with enterprise-oriented third-party tools and systems:

It connects with domestic enterprise collaboration platforms like Discord, Slack, and Telegram, aligning with internal office habits.



It integrates with core business systems such as CRM, ERP, and HR management platforms, ensuring AI agents fit into existing business ecosystems. This avoids high-cost system replacement and directly boosts operational efficiency.

Powerful AI Capabilities Aligned With Industry and Enterprise Roles

FastGPT is more than just a no-code/low-code platform—it's a comprehensive AI solution designed to address the diverse needs of various industries and internal enterprise roles, with functions tailored to "efficiency improvement, cost reduction, and revenue increase".

Industry-specific Solutions

Human Resources: Dedicated resume screening templates automate candidate filtering, cutting processing time by over 70% and improving matching accuracy to 92%. This reduces manual workload and speeds up recruitment—directly enhancing efficiency.



Legal Services: Contract review templates with intelligent clause identification slash review time by up to 98.3% and minimize errors to nearly 2%. This lowers legal risks and saves labor costs—effectively reducing expenses.



Manufacturing: Equipment data analysis templates parse operational records to predict maintenance needs, reducing production downtime and supporting revenue growth.

Multi-format Data Processing for Enterprise Scenarios

The platform supports processing multiple enterprise data types, including PDFs, Word documents, Excel files, images, and LaTeX formulas. It automatically completes text preprocessing, vectorization, and QA segmentation, turning unstructured enterprise data into actionable insights—critical for scenarios like financial report analysis (finance departments) and technical document interpretation (R&D teams).

The Future of AI in Business

FastGPT is more than just an AI tool; it's a comprehensive Enterprise-class AI Agent Builder that simplifies creating, deploying, and managing AI-powered agents. Its combination of no code + low code ease of use, open-source flexibility, and industry/role-specific functions makes it the perfect solution for businesses eager to adopt AI technology in 2025 and beyond—directly addressing core enterprise needs of efficiency improvement, cost reduction, and revenue increase. Get started and download FastGPT for free: https://fastgpt.io/

About FastGPT

FastGPT is an Enterprise-class AI Agent Builder that enables businesses to build, deploy, and manage AI-powered applications. With its no code + low code dual-mode support, enterprise-oriented visual workflows, industry/role-specific intelligent knowledge management, and enterprise ecosystem-aligned API integrations, FastGPT is designed to help organizations enhance operational efficiency, improve decision-making, and reduce costs across various sectors—providing targeted solutions for enterprise "efficiency improvement, cost reduction, and revenue increase."

SOURCE Fastgpt