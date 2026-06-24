SecurityWeek to Host 2026 ICS Cybersecurity Conference in Nashville, Tennessee

Iconic Industrial Cybersecurity Conference Heads to Nashville for Special 25-Year Anniversary Edition

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityWeek will host its renowned Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Cybersecurity Conference from October 6-8, 2026, at the W Nashville.

With 75+ sessions over three days, the conference brings together hundreds of critical infrastructure stakeholders to explore cutting-edge strategies and solutions to fortify operational technology (OT) environments and enhance resilience against cyber threats.

The 2026 conference marks a significant milestone in the event's history, celebrating 25 years of bringing together OT asset owners, security practitioners, researchers, government officials, and technology innovators from around the world.

After more than a decade of successful OT cybersecurity events in Atlanta, SecurityWeek is ushering in a new chapter for the conference by moving the event to one of the nation's most vibrant and dynamic destinations.

Celebrating 25 Years of Industrial Cybersecurity Leadership

Since its launch in 2002, the ICS Cybersecurity Conference has evolved alongside the industrial cybersecurity landscape, helping industry stakeholders navigate emerging threats, technological transformation, and the growing convergence of IT and OT environments.

Over the past quarter century, the conference has become a trusted forum for sharing groundbreaking research, discussing real-world security challenges, and advancing the protection of critical infrastructure worldwide.

Call for Presentations Open

SecurityWeek is also inviting researchers, practitioners, asset owners, and security professionals to submit speaking proposals for the 2026 conference by June 30th.

The event will continue its tradition of delivering a highly technical and practitioner-focused program featuring:

Real-world case studies from critical infrastructure operators

Practical defense strategies for industrial environments

Original security research and vulnerability disclosures

Threat intelligence and adversary analysis

Lessons learned from OT incident response and security operations

Compliance and strategic leadership

Online registration is open for the conference and training sessions. Press registration is available for qualified journalists.

Quick Links:

For additional information, sponsorship opportunities, and conference updates, visit the conference website. (https://www.icscybersecurityconference.com/)

SOURCE SecurityWeek