SecurityWeek to Host AI Risk Summit August 11-12 at the Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay CA

Leading AI, cybersecurity and risk executives to gather for two days focused on securing AI in the enterprise

BOSTON, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityWeek will host the 2026 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Risk Summit August 11-12, 2026, at the Ritz-Carlton in Half Moon Bay, CA.

Now in its third year, the AI Risk Summit is the leading conference that brings together CISOs, security leaders, AI researchers, developers, policymakers, and enterprise risk professionals to address the rapidly evolving challenges surrounding AI adoption and security.

AI Risk Summit at Half Moon Bay

The conference agenda features keynote presentations, expert panel discussions, fireside chats, technical briefings and hands-on workshops, along with networking opportunities designed to foster collaboration between security practitioners, researchers, and industry stakeholders.

"As organizations rapidly adopt AI technologies, understanding and managing AI-related risk has become a top priority for cybersecurity and business leaders," said Mike Lennon, Director of the AI Risk Summit. "The summit is designed to provide attendees with actionable insights, real-world experiences, and meaningful discussions around securing AI in the enterprise. Combined with the stunning setting at the Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay, the event creates an unmatched environment for executive networking, strategic conversations, and meaningful industry connections."

The AI Risk Summit will once again take place alongside SecurityWeek's flagship CISO Forum Summer Summit, giving attendees unfettered access to both events and creating expanded opportunities for executive networking, collaboration, and cross-functional discussions around cybersecurity leadership and AI risk management.

Topics on the agenda will include:

Securing enterprise AI deployments and AI-powered applications

Adversarial AI attacks and AI-enabled cyber threats

Deepfakes, misinformation, and identity risks

AI governance, compliance, and regulatory developments

AI risk management frameworks and best practices

Protecting sensitive data in AI workflows

Emerging research and innovation in AI security

Hands-on training and workshops

The Call for Presentations (CFP) for the AI Risk Summit is open through May 31, 2026. The conference programming team invites submissions for presentations that provoke thought and provide actionable insights related to AI threats.

Registration is open, with a discounted rate of $1,795 available until before May 31st. The 2026 SecurityWeek Golf Classic takes place on August 13th at the Half Moon Bay Golf Links and is open to summit attendees.

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About SecurityWeek

SecurityWeek is a leader in cybersecurity news and produces actionable content and a portfolio of industry-leading cybersecurity events to help cybersecurity professionals around the globe defend their organizations from increasingly complex cyber threats. (www.securityweek.com)

SOURCE SecurityWeek