Securus Monitoring® Highlights How Technology-Enabled Supervision Helps People Return Home Safely and Build Stability

Real-time visibility helps officers maintain accountability while individuals stay connected to work, family, and community

CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For a person under supervision, every night spent at home helps build the foundation for stable reentry. Electronic monitoring makes home-based supervision practical by giving officers continuous, real-time visibility beyond face-to-face check-ins. At the American Probation and Parole Association (APPA) Annual Training Institute, August 16–19 in Chicago, Securus Monitoring will demonstrate how connected monitoring technology can help officers maintain accountability while giving monitored individuals the strongest opportunity for long-term success.

Securus Monitoring technology extends connected corrections infrastructure into the community, giving supervision agencies real-time visibility into where individuals are and whether they are meeting the conditions of their release. With that visibility, officers can approve a work schedule, a treatment appointment, or family time with confidence, and can move quickly when conditions change. Agencies can supervise larger caseloads while accountability stays at the forefront. Research from the National Institute of Justice has found that electronic monitoring reduces the risk of failure under community supervision by over 30 percent compared with other forms of community supervision.

"Effective community supervision can strengthen public safety while helping people build stability in the community," said Kevin Elder, President, Securus Technologies. "Secure, connected technology gives officers a reliable picture of what is happening, so they can extend trust where it is earned and act early where it's not. This is what allows an agency to keep more people at home, in work, and connected to those who depend on them."

Technology That Supports Officer Focus and Participant Stability

At Booth #321, Securus Monitoring will be on-site to connect with supervision and parole leadership about two products that make safe home-based supervision possible.

BLUtag provides industry-leading real-time GPS monitoring, empowering supervising officers with precise visibility into an individual's location, enabling the creation of customized inclusion and exclusion zones around key locations such as workplaces, schools, and residences.

provides industry-leading real-time GPS monitoring, empowering supervising officers with precise visibility into an individual's location, enabling the creation of customized inclusion and exclusion zones around key locations such as workplaces, schools, and residences. SoberTrack® enables efficient, accountable supervision without disrupting daily life by combining remote alcohol testing with GPS verification, identity confirmation, and photo documentation, so officers receive immediate, verified results without requiring field visits, allowing individuals to maintain employment and daily responsibilities.

Together, the tools help agencies maintain active oversight while supporting the day-to-day stability driving successful reentry.

Employment as a Foundation for Successful Reentry

Technology can help someone safely reenter the community and build meaningful employment, creating the stability to stay and succeed there.

This year marks the fifth consecutive year that Securus Technologies has supported the APPA Career & Resource Fair. Across the four fairs held to date, more than 750 people on community supervision have participated, alongside more than 95 employers and 47 service providers across four states. The fair creates an opportunity to connect people directly with employers and resources that can support employment and greater stability while navigating community supervision.

This year's fair will also include a Securus-hosted fireside chat focused on what it takes not only to secure employment, but to sustain it and build a career while meeting the requirements of supervision. The conversation will bring together perspectives from employers, community corrections, and people with lived experience.

"For people navigating probation or parole, employment represents far more than a paycheck. It provides stability, purpose, and an opportunity to build what comes next," said Shamia Lodge, Director, Stakeholder Engagement, Securus Technologies. "Over the past four years, we've seen more than 750 people on supervision walk through the doors of these career fairs, alongside employers and service providers willing to meet them there. But access to an opportunity is only the beginning. We also have to think about what helps someone keep that job, grow in their career, and successfully meet the requirements of supervision. That is where employers, community corrections, and community partners all have a role to play."

APPA Annual Training Institute attendees are invited to visit Securus Monitoring at Booth #321 to learn how connected monitoring technology can give officers greater visibility while supporting safe, home-based supervision and stable reentry.

About Securus Monitoring

Securus Monitoring, an Aventiv Technologies company, is the nation's most experienced and innovative provider of electronic monitoring and facility intelligence solutions. As the original GPS monitoring pioneer, Securus introduced BLUtag®, the industry's first one-piece GPS device, now in its eighth generation with advanced tamper detection, dual SIM technology, and seamless nationwide coverage. The company provides a combination of field-tested hardware, robust software like VeriTracks®, and 24/7 managed services via the Securus Monitoring Center. With a legacy of innovation, scale, and reliability, Securus Monitoring is the trusted partner helping agencies protect communities, enhance operations, and enable better outcomes. Learn more at https://securusmonitoring.com.

SOURCE Securus Monitoring