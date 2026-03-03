Securus Monitoring Reinforces Market Leadership in Community Supervision at APPA Winter Training Institute

PLANO, Texas, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As community supervision agencies nationwide confront rising caseloads, staffing shortages, and increasing demands for accountability, Securus Monitoring is showcasing its intelligence-driven approach to modern supervision at the American Probation and Parole Association (APPA) Winter Training Institute, held March 1 to 4 in Atlanta.

Securus Monitoring Securus Monitoring Team: Steve Marshall, Don Burk, Tavis West

With more than 20 years of partnership with probation and parole agencies, Securus Monitoring has helped shape the evolution of modern location monitoring. At APPA, the company is demonstrating how integrated hardware, real-time analytics, and 24/7 managed services combine to create a unified supervision ecosystem designed to enhance officer effectiveness, improve compliance outcomes, and strengthen community safety.

"Community supervision teams are stretched thin," said Don Burk, Vice President of Public Sector Solutions, Securus Technologies. "They are managing growing caseloads with limited resources, and that reality shapes everything they do. Effective supervision today goes beyond monitoring. It means having the right information at the right time, strong operational support, and technology that makes the job easier. We focus on delivering tools that have been tested in real-world environments and that help agencies strengthen public safety while supporting successful reentry."

Unlike standalone monitoring providers, Securus Monitoring delivers a comprehensive supervision model that integrates devices, software, and managed services into a single operational framework. This approach enables officers to access real-time intelligence, streamline caseload management, and respond more quickly to potential risks, all while supporting individuals in maintaining employment, attending treatment, and complying with supervision conditions.

At APPA, Securus Monitoring is highlighting its comprehensive suite of monitoring and intelligence solutions, designed to support agencies across the full supervision lifecycle:

BLUtag®, a discreet, one-piece GPS monitoring device engineered to promote accountability while minimizing stigma, enabling individuals to maintain employment and meet supervision requirements.

SoberTrack®, a comprehensive alcohol monitoring solution that supports compliance with court-ordered conditions and recovery-focused supervision strategies.

VeriTracks®, an advanced monitoring platform that delivers real-time alerts and actionable data, improving situational awareness and accelerating officer response.

When these solutions come together, agencies get a system that helps them modernize day-to-day operations, spend less time on paperwork, and focus their energy where it has the greatest impact.

In addition to technology demonstrations at Booth #420, Securus Monitoring is supporting the APPA Career Fair and hosting sessions on second chance employment and personal brand development. These efforts reflect a clear belief: when people have access to jobs, stability, and support, supervision works better for everyone.

As agencies work to modernize supervision and strike the right balance between accountability and rehabilitation, Securus Monitoring continues to invest in innovation that delivers real world results. By combining proven technology with hands on supervision experience, the company supports officers in the field, strengthens public safety, and helps create pathways to second chances.

APPA attendees are encouraged to visit Securus Monitoring at Booth #420 or learn more about its supervision solutions here: https://cloud.e.aventiv.com/winter26APPA .

For more information, visit https://securusmonitoring.com .

About Securus Monitoring

Securus Monitoring, an Aventiv Technologies company, is the nation's most experienced and innovative provider of electronic monitoring and facility intelligence solutions. As the original GPS monitoring pioneer, Securus introduced BLUtag®, the industry's first one-piece GPS device, now in its eighth generation with advanced tamper detection, dual SIM technology, and seamless nationwide coverage. The company provides a combination of field-tested hardware, robust software like VeriTracks®, and 24/7 managed services via the Securus Monitoring Center. With a legacy of innovation, scale, and reliability, Securus Monitoring is the trusted partner helping agencies protect communities, enhance operations, and enable better outcomes. Learn more at https://securusmonitoring.com.

SOURCE Securus Monitoring