Securus Technologies Helps County Jails Do More With Less at AJA Conference & Jail Expo

Reliable, integrated solutions designed to reduce operational strain, support staff, and deliver measurable results, without adding complexity

PLANO, Texas, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- County jails are being asked to deliver safer operations, stronger investigations, and better outcomes while managing budget constraints, staffing challenges, and disconnected systems. At the American Jail Association (AJA) Conference & Jail Expo, May 16–20 in Milwaukee, Securus Technologies, a provider of corrections technology used by agencies nationwide, is focused on one priority: helping county facilities work more efficiently and reliably with the resources they have today.

Evotab OmniLens

During the conference, Securus will demonstrate how its fully integrated corrections technology ecosystem helps sheriffs, jail administrators, and correctional staff consolidate tools, reduce friction, and improve day to day delivery across operations, from communications and officer workflows to investigations and education.

Fewer Systems. Better Outcomes.

County leaders don't need more systems; they need fewer that actually work together. Securus' solutions are purpose built to operate as one connected platform, helping facilities simplify training, streamline workflows, and reduce administrative burden.

Live, scenario-based demonstrations at AJA will show how:

EVOTAB® tablets help reduce behavioral incidents and the need for staff mediation by delivering consistent, secure access to communication and programs, contributing to a reported 22% reduction in infractions after deployment in partner facilities.

tablets help reduce behavioral incidents and the need for staff mediation by delivering consistent, secure access to communication and programs, contributing to a reported 22% reduction in infractions after deployment in partner facilities. Officer T80™ consolidates multiple tools into a single, secure device for officers, supporting faster response and giving officers clearer, real-time access to information and improved day to day efficiency in facilities facing staffing shortages.

consolidates multiple tools into a single, secure device for officers, supporting faster response and giving officers clearer, real-time access to information and improved day to day efficiency in facilities facing staffing shortages. OmniLens® investigative intelligence helps agencies identify patterns faster and act on high-risk activity sooner, supporting investigations that have led to substantial increases in identified human trafficking cases in county settings.

helps agencies identify patterns faster and act on high-risk activity sooner, supporting investigations that have led to substantial increases in identified human trafficking cases in county settings. Securus One™ serves as the secure operational backbone, integrating with Jail Management Systems to reduce training time and give administrators a clearer, faster path to operational insight.

Together, these solutions help counties replace fragmented tools with a single, accountable partner, which reduces complexity without compromising control.

Built for the Realities of County Corrections

"County jails need technology that helps their teams stay focused on what matters most," said Kevin Elder, Interim CEO & President of Securus Technologies. "At AJA, our focus is practical: showing how integrated, corrections-grade technology can reduce manual work, support staff in real time, and deliver consistent operational performance."

Peer-Led Conversations on What's Working

For the first time, Securus will host three practitioner driven workshops at AJA, bringing together jail leaders, investigators, and partners to share field tested approaches to some of the most pressing challenges in county corrections today.

Empowering Corrections Professionals: Practical strategies to support officer safety, data use, and wellness.

Practical strategies to support officer safety, data use, and wellness. Combating Human Trafficking: How intelligence led practices help jails serve as a frontline in detection and prevention.

How intelligence led practices help jails serve as a frontline in detection and prevention. Empowering Incarcerated Learners: Leveraging secure technology to expand education and workforce readiness while maintaining facility control.

These sessions are designed to deliver insights attendees can apply immediately.

See What Works: On the Floor

Demonstrations will be available throughout the conference at Booth 139, with scenario-based walkthroughs focused on real-world operational challenges.

Learn more at www.Aventiv.com/securus-technologies.

**About Securus Technologies**

Securus Technologies, an Aventiv company and the industry leader, equips over 1,800 corrections agencies with 80-plus high-grade technology solutions to enhance public safety and optimize facility operations. Their offerings include secure communication, advanced monitoring, and the only corrections-grade Wi-Fi enabled tablets featuring tamper alarms, GPS, fingerprint authentication, secure LTE, and a private Google Play Store. Securus' products and services modernize administration, automate workflows, and centralize communication for staff, while creating vital e- and video connections for incarcerated individuals with family, friends, and resources like education and workforce development, ultimately strengthening community safety and economic stability. For more information, please visit https://www.aventiv.com/securus-technologies or join us on social media on LinkedIn, YouTube, and Facebook.

SOURCE Securus Technologies