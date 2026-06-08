NSA I.G.N.I.T.E. Hosts I.G.N.I.T.E. Day at Annual Conference; Securus Technologies Helps Power National Expansion Across 37 Counties

Independent research links the sheriff-led program to a 24 percent reduction in recidivism, a 25 percent drop in jail misconduct, and $7,200 in social-cost savings per participant

OMAHA, Neb., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheriffs nationwide are taking a more deliberate, outcomes-focused approach to improving safety, efficiency, and reentry readiness. The National Sheriffs' Association's (NSA) Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education, I.G.N.I.T.E., initiative provides a proven, sheriff-led model to turn time in custody into measurable preparation for release, without additional headcount or major capital investment.

NSA IGNITE

At the NSA Annual Conference in Omaha, I.G.N.I.T.E. sheriffs will participate in I.G.N.I.T.E. Day on Tuesday, June 9, featuring a full day of presentations, discussions, networking opportunities, and peer-to-peer learning for current and prospective I.G.N.I.T.E. partners. Attendees will leave with practical approaches they can apply immediately in their own operations.

Securus Technologies is a supporting partner and event sponsor, providing the secure technology infrastructure that helps many I.G.N.I.T.E. agencies and correctional facilities nationwide deliver access to education, workforce development, and training programming consistently across pretrial, sentenced, and short-stay populations.

I.G.N.I.T.E. was developed by Sheriff Christopher R. Swanson of the Genesee County, Michigan Sheriff's Office and formally established as a national NSA program in 2021. Now active in 37 counties across 16 states, it reflects a sheriff-led model built in and for real jail environments, focused on what works operationally. I.G.N.I.T.E. Day brings that model to life through peer-led sessions and a live demonstration from inside a correctional facility, where sheriffs and operators share how they've implemented the program:

I.G.N.I.T.E. and GED Partnerships: Advancing Educational Access in Corrections (8:00–9:00 AM): Sheriff Hulse (Bonneville County, ID) shares how he leveraged GED programming and community partnerships through I.G.N.I.T.E. to successfully launch and sustain the program in his facility.

Sheriff Hulse (Bonneville County, ID) shares how he leveraged GED programming and community partnerships through I.G.N.I.T.E. to successfully launch and sustain the program in his facility. From Jail to Stability (9:15–10:15 AM): Sheriff Quattrone (Chautauqua County, NY) discusses how coordinated reentry strategies are reducing crises and recidivism.

Sheriff Quattrone (Chautauqua County, NY) discusses how coordinated reentry strategies are reducing crises and recidivism. The Solution Program (2:00–3:00 PM): A live video call from a corrections facility offers a firsthand look at The Solution programming in action.

"I.G.N.I.T.E. was created to help sheriffs use education as a practical tool for safety, accountability, and reentry readiness," said Meghan Beal, I.G.N.I.T.E. Director, National Sheriffs' Association. "I.G.N.I.T.E. Day gives sheriffs the chance to learn directly from peers who are embedding education into daily operations and seeing measurable impact across facilities, staff, participants, and communities."

Independent research from Harvard, Brown, Stanford, and the University of Michigan links I.G.N.I.T.E. participation to a 24 percent reduction in short-term recidivism, a 25 percent reduction in jail misconduct, and more than $7,200 in social-cost savings per participant in the first year, outcomes sheriffs can take directly to county boards, legislators, and the public.

"Sheriffs are balancing safety, staffing, public accountability, and reentry expectations every day," said Kevin Elder, Interim CEO & President, Securus Technologies. "I.G.N.I.T.E. gives them a practical, sheriff-led way to turn time in custody into preparation for release. Our role is to support that work with secure, reliable technology that fits into day-to-day jail operations."

Securus Technologies will be on-site to support participating agencies and share how technology can help expand access to programming while maintaining safety and security.

About National Sheriffs' Association I.G.N.I.T.E.

NSA I.G.N.I.T.E. is a national initiative of the National Sheriffs' Association, established in 2021 and rooted in Genesee County, Michigan. The program supports sheriffs, jail administrators, and corrections professionals in strengthening facility operations and advancing public safety. Through education, peer collaboration, and data-driven strategies, I.G.N.I.T.E. helps agencies reduce recidivism, improve facility safety, and better prepare individuals for successful reentry. For more information, please visit NSA Ignite.

About Securus Technologies

Securus Technologies, an Aventiv company and industry leader, supports more than 1,800 corrections agencies with advanced technology solutions designed to enhance public safety and improve facility operations. Its offerings include secure communications, monitoring solutions, and corrections-grade tablets that enable education, family connection, and access to critical resources. These tools help facilities streamline operations while supporting reentry preparation and stronger community outcomes. For more information, please visit Securus Technologies.

SOURCE Securus Technologies