Sedano's Supermarkets Launches "Where Superstitions Are Born" Ahead of Summer Fútbol Celebrations

New campaign highlights how Hispanic families celebrate the summer of soccer through food, tradition and community

MIAMI, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Miami prepares to welcome one of the world's biggest fútbol celebrations this summer, Sedano's Supermarkets, the leading Hispanic grocer in the U.S., is launching its new campaign, "Where Superstitions Are Born," spotlighting the traditions, foods and rituals that bring fans together during match season.

With Miami hosting multiple international soccer matches this summer, Sedano's aims to position itself as the go-to neighborhood destination for fans preparing to celebrate at home with family and friends.

Sedano’s Supermarkets, the leading Hispanic grocer in the U.S., is launching its new campaign, “Where Superstitions Are Born,” spotlighting the traditions, foods and rituals that bring fans together during match season. Speed Speed

Centered around the insight that fútbol fans are famously superstitious, the campaign humorously showcases how match-day rituals, from wearing a lucky jersey to serving a specific snack spread, are part of the celebration experience. Featured throughout the campaign are products from Sedano's, Bauducco®, Coca-Cola® and Totino's®.

The fully integrated campaign will come to life across television, radio, social media, digital platforms, and local activations throughout South Florida.

As part of the campaign, Sedano's is partnering with Actualidad Radio's popular Golazo program to host a series of in-store fan celebrations across South Florida throughout June and July. The family-friendly events will feature live radio broadcasts, soccer-themed games, food samples, non-alcoholic beverage tastings, and giveaways. Through Stella Artois, a sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, eligible attendees ages 21 and older may enter for a chance to win two tickets to a FIFA World Cup 2026™ match in Miami by visiting participating Sedano's locations on select dates. Additional prizes include Stella Artois products, soccer jerseys, Sedano's gift cards and branded giveaways. The activations are designed to bring neighbors together and celebrate the excitement, traditions and community spirit that make soccer such a meaningful cultural moment.

"Fútbol celebrations are deeply personal and emotional for our community. They bring families, neighbors and friends together around food, culture and tradition," said Javier Herrán, chief marketing officer of Sedano's Supermarkets. "Through this campaign, we wanted to celebrate the joy, passion and superstitions that make watching the matches together so memorable, while reminding customers that Sedano's is here to help make every game-day gathering easy, affordable and memorable."

As part of the engagement, Sedano's will continue to share match-day hosting inspiration, recipe ideas and entertaining tips designed to help customers prepare for gatherings of all sizes while offering opportunities for fans to celebrate together in-store throughout the summer.

Upcoming Golazo in-store events include:

Sedano's — 14655 SW 56th Street, Miami — June 13, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sedano's — 18600 NW 87th Ave, Hialeah — June 20, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sedano's — 14524 SW 8th St, Miami — June 27, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sedano's — 8601 Bird Rd, Miami — July 11, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

For more information, visit Sedanos.com.

About Sedano's Supermarkets

Founded in 1962 by the Herrán and Guerra families, Sedano's Supermarkets has grown to become one of the leading independent grocery chains in the United States. Sedano's serves Florida's growing multicultural communities with 32 stores and more than 3,000 employees in Miami-Dade, Broward, Orange, and Osceola counties. As America's largest independently owned Hispanic supermarket chain, Sedano's is recognized for its tradition of excellent customer service, ethnic product offering, and competitive prices.

For more information, visit sedanos.com or follow Sedano's on social media via Facebook, X, and Instagram.

SOURCE Sedano’s Supermarkets