Sedgwick appoints Jason Rogers Managing Director, Carrier & Captive Solutions

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, the world's leading risk and claims administration partner, has appointed Jason Rogers as Managing Director, Carrier & Captive Solutions.

In this newly created role, Rogers will lead Sedgwick's work across captives, insurance carriers, MGAs (Managing General Agents), and MGUs (Managing General Underwriters). He will also drive the continued development and execution of the company's purpose-built growth platform.

Jason Rogers, Managing Director, Carrier & Captive Solutions, Sedgwick

Rogers brings more than 20 years of insurance industry experience spanning underwriting, brokerage, and program administration. Most recently, he spent more than a decade in senior leadership roles where he held full P&L responsibility, built and led high-performing teams, and mentored colleagues to develop the next generation of leaders.

Rogers will be aligned within Sedgwick's Growth Markets division and will report directly to Emily Fink, Global Chief Marketing Officer and President of Growth Markets.

"Jason brings deep expertise and a unique combination of knowledge that will have an immediate impact for Sedgwick," said Fink. "This area has been, and continues to be, an important area of growth for our organization. His appointment reinforces our commitment to the market, strengthens our ability to deliver tailored solutions, and positions us for continued long-term growth."

"This role and practice group reflect significant opportunities ahead for Sedgwick," said Rogers. "Our continued investments in our colleagues, technology, artificial intelligence and advanced claims solutions create meaningful differentiation in the marketplace. I look forward to working with our existing clients and building relationships with prospective customers to share the Sedgwick story. Our vision is simple: to be the partner of choice and deliver exceptional claims outcomes."

Rogers holds a Master of Science in Real Estate Development from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Villanova University.

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is the world's leading risk and claims administration partner, helping clients thrive by navigating the unexpected. The company's expertise, combined with the most advanced AI-enabled technology available, sets the standard for solutions in claims administration, loss adjusting, benefits administration and product recall. With over 33,000 colleagues and 10,000 clients across 80 countries, Sedgwick provides unmatched perspective, caring that counts, and solutions for the rapidly changing and complex risk landscape. Sedgwick's majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Altas Partners, CDPQ, Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see sedgwick.

SOURCE Sedgwick Claims Management Services, Inc.