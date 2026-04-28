See Fast Steering Mirrors, Fast Gimbals, Hexapods and Nanopositioning Technology Advancements

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Physik Instrumente (PI)

Apr 28, 2026, 08:13 ET

…at Defense + Security in National Harbor, MD, April 26 – 30, Booth 314

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Defense + Security, PI will showcase a portfolio of high-performance motion solutions supporting aerospace, communication and defense applications. Featured technologies include vacuum compatible fast steering mirrors for free-space optical communications, image stabilization and laser beam control, precision gimbals for dynamic tracking, and 6DOF hexapod systems for motion simulation, satellite antenna and ground terminal testing.

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Variety of precision motion technologies for aerospace and defense applications, including gimbals, hexapods, and fast steering mirrors.
Variety of precision motion technologies for aerospace and defense applications, including gimbals, hexapods, and fast steering mirrors.

PI will also highlight spherical air bearings for zero-gravity simulation of satellite attitude control systems. Together, these systems support the development, validation, and deployment of advanced detection, communication, and tracking capabilities across mission-critical environments.

Markets Served

Aerospace, Defense, Astronomy, Laser Technology, Satellite Communication, Drone Testing, Photonics, Optics

Can't make it to Defense + Security? You can take a look at a variety of PI's motion control solutions.

PI Americas

www.pi-usa.us | [email protected] | (508) 832-3456

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SOURCE Physik Instrumente (PI)

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