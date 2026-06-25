Seek and NIQ Join Forces to Bring New Consumer Intelligence Apps to Insight Cloud

New analytics apps powered by NIQ's Expanded Omnishopper panel bring CPG brands visibility into shopper behavior — supporting cross-sell analysis, loyalty insights, and smarter growth strategies.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seek, the builder of Insight Cloud, today announced a strategic collaboration with NielsenIQ (NYSE: NIQ), a global leader in consumer intelligence. This collaboration brings NIQ's industry-leading Expanded Omnishopper data into Insight Cloud, launching a set of analytics applications on the platform that transforms how CPG manufacturers, retailers, and brokers access and act on shopper insights.

For many brands, understanding consumer behavior has meant relying on surveys and focus groups. Now, with NIQ apps on Insight Cloud, CPG teams & leaders can tap directly into real-world purchase-based insights at scale and translate them into repeatable, actionable strategies more quickly. By combining NIQ's Full View™ of the consumer—integrating consumer panel, retail measurement, and omnichannel data—with enhanced, intuitive experiences through Insight Cloud, the collaboration empowers teams to uncover new opportunities for growth, loyalty, and smarter media and product strategies faster than ever before.

"NIQ has long delivered high-quality, trusted consumer insights at scale. Through our collaboration with Seek, we're building on that foundation to make those insights even more accessible and faster to activate—bringing intuitive, easy-to-digest modules, seamless integration of multiple data sets, and privacy-first clean room analytics together with the power of our Expanded Omnishopper panel," said Jim Presley, SVP and General Manager, US Consumer at NIQ.

Now available on Insight Cloud, NIQ's first four apps turn NIQ's Expanded Omnishopper panel into instant, practical, and easy-to-use insights designed for CPG growth teams:

Market Basket Analysis

See which products shoppers purchase together and turn insights into cross-sell revenue.



Point of Entry Analysis

Identify the first product that brings customers to your brand, helping you optimize acquisition and build loyalty from day one.



Trip Missions

Segment consumers by trip size and uncover deeper patterns in purchasing behavior to power more targeted marketing strategies.



Trip Cycles

Analyze sales and engagement trends by day of week and daypart, giving you the granular insights needed to optimize operations and drive growth.

"We've always believed in turning data into clarity and action instantly," said Erik Mitchell, CEO at Seek. "Our collaboration with NIQ continues to lead a transformation in the way that brands want to discover and leverage insights from leading providers— giving CPG brands faster access to shopper insights in a seamless, intuitive, and actionable way. With Insight Cloud, teams can move from question to answer in minutes, not months, and use those insights designed to drive real business action."

Together, Seek and NIQ are advancing how consumer intelligence is accessed, combining a large-scale consumer panel with a rapidly growing analytics marketplace. To that end, CPG brands licensing NIQ's point-of-sale, Retail Measurement Services ("RMS") data can share their RMS feeds with Insight Cloud for select applications. Leveraging the power of NIQ's data and the ease of Insight Cloud, CPG brands can now access critical shopper insights without the complexity of traditional analytics investments.

Learn more about the collaboration and explore the apps in Insight Cloud here.

About Seek

Seek, an Eldridge Industries business, is the company behind Insight Cloud – the intelligence platform for the modern analyst.

Insight Cloud is a platform that delivers always-on, pre-built analytical intelligence through a network of best-in-class data providers. These data providers partner with Insight Cloud to build apps built on a context layer of embedded business logic, so analysts receive complete, ready-to-use intelligence rather than raw data that requires months of engineering to produce value.

Visit Seek's website

About NIQ

NielsenIQ (NYSE: NIQ) is a leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete and trusted understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. By combining an unmatched global data footprint and granular consumer and retail measurement with decades of AI modeling expertise, NIQ builds decision systems that help companies turn complex data into confident action. With operations in more than 90 countries,

NIQ covers approximately 82% of the world's population and more than $7.4 trillion in global consumer spend.

Through cloud-based platforms, advanced analytics and AI-driven insights, NIQ delivers The Full View™—helping brands and retailers understand what consumers buy, why they buy it, and what to do next.

For more information, please visit www.niq.com.

Forward Looking Statement:

This press release regarding the collaboration between Seek and NIQ may contain forward-looking statements regarding anticipated consumer behaviors, market trends, and industry developments. These statements reflect current expectations and projections based on available data, historical patterns, and various assumptions. Words such as " will", "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "believes," "forecasts," "plan," "look ahead," "indicates", and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future outcomes and are subject to inherent uncertainties, including changes in consumer preferences, economic conditions, technological advancements, and competitive dynamics. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. While we strive to base our insights on reliable data and sound methodologies, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Disclaimer: All product and company names are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders.

© 2026 Nielsen Consumer LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Contacts:

Taylor Werges

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

NIQ North America Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Seek