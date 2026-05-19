Seek Launches Insight Cloud Intelligence Capabilities with 90-100% Accuracy for Enterprise AI Analytics

New AI capability operates on pre-built business logic, not raw data — solving the accuracy problem that has made enterprise analytics AI unreliable

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seek today launched Insight Cloud Intelligence, an AI analytics capability that works fundamentally differently from every other product on the market. Where competing platforms apply AI directly to raw data — producing accuracy rates as low as 6–16% on real business queries — Insight Cloud Intelligence queries a pre-built layer of embedded business logic and domain expertise, delivering 90–100% accuracy and "analyst-ready answers" in minutes. Publishers like Gopuff – whose purchase, behavioral, and demographic data is exclusively available through Insight Cloud – use the platform both to distribute intelligence to their brand partners and to access insights from their own data. Insight Cloud Intelligence is available now to Insight Cloud subscribers.

Business analysts across major industries have long faced the same problem: powerful data exists but turning it into a decision-ready answer requires months of engineering, custom builds, and extensive internal resources most teams don't have. Insight Cloud Intelligence eliminates that gap. For example, a retail analyst who previously spent six weeks manually stitching together attribution models can now determine real-time ROI across multiple data sources in under two minutes. Insight Cloud Intelligence provides complete, ready-to-use intelligence across customer segmentation, demand forecasting, attribution modeling, and more, without waiting on an internal data or analytics team.

How It Works

Every Insight Cloud app – a purpose-built analytics application combining curated data and pre-built analysis – is built on four layers: proprietary publisher data, embedded business logic, visualization, and intelligence. That second layer — where domain experts transform raw data into expert-built answers — is what Insight Cloud Intelligence queries. The AI composes and narrates answers, not schemas. The practical result: analytics that would have taken months to produce are available as a natural-language query in minutes.

"We built this platform because we believe in the massive potential of the Modern Analyst – and their desire and drive to create a gap between themselves and legacy analysts that will become impossible to close – fueled by technology built specifically for them. This is that platform." — Erik Mitchell, CEO & Founder, Seek

What sets Insight Cloud Intelligence further apart is its ability to reason across multiple data providers and apps simultaneously. Gopuff, for example, previously had to work across separate apps to surface sales insights, media performance, and customer intelligence independently. Insight Cloud Intelligence collapses that into a single interaction – giving Gopuff's team a unified view across all of their data at once and giving their brand partners access to that same intelligence in real time.

"Insight Cloud Intelligence helps reduce the time, effort and resources required to glean the insights brands need, no analytics team necessary," said Michael Peroutka, Head of Gopuff Ads. "Now, when a brand looks at Gopuff's purchase signals alongside context from publishers across Insight Cloud, they can make smarter, data-informed decisions in minutes. It's Gopuff's first-party data, supercharged."

Availability

Insight Cloud Intelligence is available now to Insight Cloud subscribers as part of the Intelligence Platform. Visit seekinsights.com to see Insight Cloud Intelligence in action.

About Seek

Seek, an Eldridge Industries business, is the company behind Insight Cloud – the intelligence platform for the modern analyst.

Insight Cloud is a platform that delivers always-on, pre-built analytical intelligence through a network of best-in-class data providers. These data providers partner with Insight Cloud to build apps built on a context layer of embedded business logic, so analysts receive complete, ready-to-use intelligence rather than raw data that requires months of engineering to produce value.

Media Contact: Taylor Werges | Director of Marketing, Seek | [email protected]

SOURCE Seek