Seeking's New Campaign Encourages You to "Expect Everything"

LAS VEGAS, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeking®, the world's largest premium dating platform, today launches "Expect Everything," a bold new campaign that offers a look at what is possible when people prioritize their relationship expectations, rather than settling. At the heart of the campaign is The Everything Engine, a studio-shot video series featuring real Seeking users sharing what they expect from a relationship, set against a hybrid AI-generated and visual-effects world that materializes around them. Through the campaign, Seeking offers a look at what is possible when you put your expectations first and refuse to settle.

Seeking.com launches Expect Everything Campaign

Couples involved with The Everything Engine are sharing their relationship desires–from aspirations to non-negotiables–and will receive a uniquely immersive, visual "world" based on their answers, bringing to life what they "expected." Those worlds accumulate into a living brand gallery, and new couple stories will be released quarterly, creating a growing multimedia library that reflects the full vision of what people seek in love.

"The people who use Seeking aren't settling – they're expecting everything," said Dana Rosewall, co-CEO of Seeking, who led the campaign's development. "The Everything Engine is a genuinely new kind of brand experience and is bringing something really fresh and relatable to social media. We're going beyond telling people what to expect from a great relationship and showing how couples have created those for themselves."

The campaign was brought to life through a powerful creative collaboration with a goal of showing how Seeking reflects its members' ambition and tastes. No Fixed Address served as the creative agency behind the vision, partnering with Seeking to develop and shape the campaign's bold direction. Together with production company SUPLEX, they executed that vision with director Angie Bird at the helm of the live-action and storytelling components. Multidisciplinary studio MAYDA further amplified the campaign by translating the creative vision into a fully realized world.

Campaign Details

Starting July 23, the Expect Everything campaign will run across Meta, TikTok, YouTube, Pinterest, Snapchat and X with:

New couple stories releasing quarterly, expanding the campaign's living gallery

About Seeking

Founded in 2006, Seeking® is the world's largest premier dating platform, connecting successful and success-driven singles across 130+ countries. The platform champions authenticity, safety, and intentionality in modern relationships.

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SOURCE Seeking.com