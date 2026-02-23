Seeking® Launches Breakup Campaign Aimed at Reframing Relationship Endings

The initiative invites newly single individuals to share their breakup stories in exchange for Gold membership status and the opportunity to pursue a relationship that genuinely elevates their lives, with model and TV personality Holly Madison lending her voice to the campaign.

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeking® , the world's largest premium dating platform, launches The Breakup Campaign, off the heels of National Breakup Day on February 21. Created for those who are newly single or have experienced a breakup, the seven week initiative invites participants to reflect on their breakup through a short survey, which unlocks a complimentary three-month Seeking® Gold membership, giving them access to an exclusive community of singles who believe the right relationship should make your life better. Through the campaign, Seeking reframes the post-breakup moment not as a loss, but as an opportunity to raise your standards and pursue something more aligned, intentional and fulfilling.

"Most dating platforms market the beginning of relationships," said Dana Rosewall, Co-CEO of Seeking®. "We're acknowledging the end. A breakup creates space, and that's where the idea that 'breakups should be fun' came from. Instead of treating that space like something to recover from, we wanted to make it feel exciting. This campaign is about making this chapter of life feel fun and hopeful as people step into what's next."

The campaign taps Holly Madison, model and TV personality, to participate as a featured influencer. Madison supports the initiative's message that breakups can bring clarity and mark the beginning of something new, reinforcing the campaign's focus on fresh starts and forward momentum.

"Breakups can feel overwhelming, but they've often marked turning points in my life," said Holly Madison. "I love the idea of reframing that moment as something empowering and even fun. I'm excited to be part of a campaign that focuses on what comes next."

Campaign Details

From February 21 through April 11, participants can submit stories or complete a survey about a breakup via www.Seeking.com/breakup. Selected participants will receive:

A complimentary three-month Seeking® Gold membership , unlocking enhanced profile visibility, advanced search features and direct messaging capabilities.

, unlocking enhanced profile visibility, advanced search features and direct messaging capabilities. The opportunity to win a luxury handbag with the submission of breakup "receipts."**

For more information about Seeking® and the Breakup Campaign, please visit www.Seeking.com/breakup.

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal US residents 18+. Ends 04/11/26. See Official Rules at www.seeking.com/breakup. Sponsor: Seeking.com.

About Seeking®

Founded in 2006, Seeking® is the world's largest luxury dating platform, connecting successful and success-driven singles across 130+ countries. The platform champions authenticity, safety, and intentionality in modern relationships.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Seeking.com