Segway Powersports Makes History at the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, Returning ATVs to the World's Toughest Race After Eight Years

Known as the "Iron Giant," Erzbergrodeo is widely regarded as one of the toughest off-road races in the world, drawing elite competitors from around the globe to tackle Austria's unforgiving iron mine. In 2026, Segway Powersports partnered with Red Bull to reintroduce ATV competition to the event, reigniting a racing discipline absent from Erzberg since 2018.

Leading the charge was an international team of six riders representing three nations and united by a shared passion for pushing the limits of off-road performance. The team was headlined by American off-road racer Jacob Zuccone, joined by special guest Cain Smead of Dirt Wheels Magazine, alongside accomplished riders from Germany and Serbia—all competing aboard the Segway AT10. Together, the group made history as the first riders to campaign the Segway AT10 at Erzbergrodeo and the first to guide the platform to successful finishes at one of the most demanding off-road races on the planet.

The 2026 Segway Powersports Erzbergrodeo ATV Team included:

Jacob Zuccone – United States

Cain Smead – United States (Dirt Wheels Magazine)

Jürgen Mohr – Germany

Frank Geiling – Germany

Ralf Hoorman – Germany

Nikola Vujnovic – Serbia

The initiative was born from a vision to become deeply embedded within off-road culture while helping shape its future. By bringing ATVs back to Erzberg, Segway sought not only to honor the heritage of four-wheel racing but also to introduce it to a new generation of fans on one of the sport's biggest stages.

"Erzbergrodeo represents everything that makes off-road racing special—determination, innovation, and the relentless pursuit of what's possible," said Gabriel Cruz, Marketing Director of Segway Powersports U.S. "Bringing ATVs back to this legendary event after eight years wasn't simply about competing. It was about creating opportunity, celebrating the roots of our sport, and pushing off-road culture forward. We didn't come to Erzberg to fit into off-road culture—we came to contribute to it."

The return of ATVs to Erzberg stands as more than a milestone for Segway Powersports. It represents a renewed commitment to expanding the boundaries of off-road competition and showcasing the excitement of ATV racing to a worldwide audience.

"This achievement is bigger than any one rider, country, or market—it is a reflection of what is possible when passionate people from around the world unite behind a shared vision," said Peter Pokorny, Marketing Director of Segway Powersports Germany. "Our teams from the United States, Germany, and Serbia came together not only to compete, but to make a lasting contribution to the sport we all love. That international collaboration makes our impact stronger because we are not simply representing Segway in our individual markets—we are representing Segway as a global brand with a shared commitment to innovation, adventure, and advancing off-road culture."

With riders from three nations united under one banner and the Segway AT10 proving itself on one of the harshest proving grounds in motorsports, Segway Powersports accomplished more than a historic finish—it helped redefine what the future of off-road racing can look like.

At Erzberg, Segway Powersports didn't just make history. It helped reshape it.

*Segway AT10 is currently not available for purchase in the United States.

WATCH – Red Bull Erzbergrodeo Recap Video - https://youtu.be/EoxnFZAMxPU?si=nxNdjERfBvsJA_yz

DOWNLOAD – Red Bull Erzbergrodeo Photos - https://drive.google.com/drive/u/1/folders/1eLg7owsRCSE0c13ql7QZCOMAGcWsiWTs

About Segway

Segway-Ninebot is a global leader in micro-mobility, powersports, and consumer robotics, known for its innovation and user-focused products. Founded in 1999 in Bedford, New Hampshire, Segway became a pioneer in self-balancing transportation and electric scooters. Ninebot, established in Beijing, China, specializes in robotics and clean-energy mobility. The two companies merged strategically in 2015 to form Segway-Ninebot, an international business with operations across multiple continents.

With regional headquarters in Dallas, Southern California, Beijing, Changzhou, Amsterdam, Paris, Barcelona, Cologne, and Singapore, Segway-Ninebot employs over 4,000 people from more than 30 countries. The company has pioneered the self-balancing vehicle and electric kick-scooter categories and is setting innovation benchmarks in shared e-scooters, eBikes, powersports vehicles, and personal robotics.

Today, Segway-Ninebot has created 5000+ intellectual properties and serves 22+ million customers in 160+ countries, with over 5 million new users joining annually. Its motto, "Simply moving," reflects the company's commitment to simplifying personal mobility through cutting-edge robotic technology, products, and services while promoting eco-friendly transportation for a sustainable future.

For more info on Segway Powersports, visit, www.segwaypowersports.us and follow on social media @segwaypowersportsus.

SOURCE Segway Powersports Inc.