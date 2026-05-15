Segway Super Villain SX20T Now Available for Retail in the U.S. Market

PLANO, Texas, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Segway Powersports is raising the bar in the high-performance sport side-by-side category—and the wait is finally over. The all-new Segway Super Villain SX20T has arrived. Powered by a 2.0T GDi 4-stroke DOHC inline four-cylinder turbocharged engine, the Super Villain delivers an exhilarating driving experience engineered to push the limits of off-road performance and capability. Built on a foundation of raw power and advanced off-road technology, the Super Villain redefines what riders can expect from a modern high-performance off-road vehicle.

2026 Segway Super Villain - Swing Arm City Speed Speed 2026 Segway Super Villain SX20T - Black/Black

Designed for riders who demand uncompromising power and capability, the Super Villain delivers extraordinary power and torque while maintaining precise control and stability. A rigid chassis, advanced drivetrain, and long-travel suspension work together to transform raw performance into smooth, controlled momentum across challenging terrain. Its wide stance and extended wheelbase enhance stability at speed, while responsive handling and powerful braking inspire confidence. Inside the cockpit, premium technology and refined comfort features ensure riders can experience high-performance off-road adventure without compromise.

"We're incredibly excited to introduce the Super Villain SX20T as the newest addition to the Segway Powersports lineup, continuing to strengthen a portfolio built on innovation and high performance," said JJ Pecsok, National Sales Director of Segway Powersports. "This vehicle represents a major milestone for the brand, and we're proud to finally begin delivering units to our dealer network so customers can experience the Super Villain firsthand."

Built on a foundation of industry-leading technology, the Super Villain features the Smart Moving App and a 10.4-inch smart touchscreen that deliver an intuitive, connected driving experience. This advanced interface provides seamless access to AirLock functionality, real-time vehicle data, safety alerts, and personalized driver settings—placing intelligent control directly at the driver's fingertips.

"We are extremely proud to finally introduce the Super Villain SX20T to the U.S. market," said Gabriel Cruz, Marketing Director of Segway Powersports. "An incredible amount of time and energy has gone into refining this product—testing its limits, proving its performance in real-world desert racing, and building the visibility around it through compelling content and storytelling. Seeing the Super Villain now reach customers and enthusiasts across the country is a moment our entire team has been working toward for a long time."

To kick things off, Segway Powersports is dropping an all-new video series designed to push the limits of the Super Villain SX20T, taking the high-performance sport side-by-side into some of the most demanding proving grounds. The first stop takes the team to the iconic Swing Arm City in Utah, a destination known for its steep climbs, deep sand, and unforgiving terrain—making it the perfect environment to put the Super Villain's chassis, suspension, and powertrain to the test.

Segway Super Villain SX20T retails for $33,999.99 and is available in White/Red and Black/Black colorways through authorized Segway Powersports dealers in the U.S. Learn more at https://www.segwaypowersports.us/super-villain/.

2026 Segway Super Villain SX20T Key Features:

2.0T GDi 4-Stroke DOHC Turbocharged

235 Horsepower

Automatic 7-Speed Transmission

Normal / Race / Climb Drive Modes

14.6" Ground Clearance

104.5" Wheelbase

Rear Multi-Link Trailing Arm

Front Locking Differential

K-Man 3.0 Damper System

20" Front / 21" Rear Suspension Travel

10.4" Smart Commanding Screen

Segway Smart Moving App

Adjustable EPS

Adjustable Driver & Passenger Bucket Seats

Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column

Roof

Half Doors

32" Tires

Aluminum Beadlock Wheels

6-Months Limited Warranty

WATCH – FIRST LOOK: https://youtu.be/izka9_uyNhI?si=SO8_Hzz_1KWR8Is4

About Segway

Segway-Ninebot is a global leader in micro-mobility, powersports, and consumer robotics, known for its innovation and user-focused products. Founded in 1999 in Bedford, New Hampshire, Segway became a pioneer in self-balancing transportation and electric scooters. Ninebot, established in Beijing, China, specializes in robotics and clean-energy mobility. The two companies merged strategically in 2015 to form Segway-Ninebot, an international business with operations across multiple continents.

With regional headquarters in Dallas, Southern California, Beijing, Changzhou, Amsterdam, Paris, Barcelona, Cologne, and Singapore, Segway-Ninebot employs over 4,000 people from more than 30 countries. The company has pioneered the self-balancing vehicle and electric kick-scooter categories and is setting innovation benchmarks in shared e-scooters, eBikes, powersports vehicles, and personal robotics.

SOURCE Segway Powersports Inc.