SEI Appoints Matt Provencher as Global Head of Enterprise Professional Services

New Leadership Role to Scale Capabilities and Support Client Transformation

OAKS, Pa., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI® (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced the appointment of Matt Provencher as Global Head of Enterprise Professional Services. In this newly established role, Provencher will lead the expansion and scaling of SEI's Professional Services offering across markets, further strengthening SEI's role as a strategic partner in helping clients transform their businesses.

Provencher will be responsible for advancing SEI's enterprise-wide professional services strategy and establishing a scalable delivery model that supports clients across SEI's ecosystem of platforms, technology, and operational solutions with platforms and services such as SEI Data Cloud, business model optimization, systems integration, cybersecurity and network orchestration, AI and automation architecture and activation, and business process outsourcing. He will report to Sanjay Sharma, CEO of SEI International and Global Head of Private Banking and Wealth Management, and collaborate closely with sales, relationship management, technology, and operations leaders across the organization.

Commenting on the appointment, Sanjay Sharma, CEO of SEI International and Global Head of SEI's Private Banking business, said:

"Professional services are central to how we help clients translate strategy into execution in an environment defined by accelerating change. As our clients look to modernize their operations and fully leverage our platforms, expanding this capability across SEI is a natural step in our evolution.

"Our clients are looking for more than tactical operational support. They want a partner who can help drive meaningful business transformation by optimizing their operating model, rather than simply addressing a single friction point, to unlock greater value from their investments in people, technology, and automation. Matt brings a proven ability to build and scale high-performing services organizations, and his leadership will be instrumental as we expand this capability across SEI and strengthen our position as a strategic partner to clients around the world."

Provencher joins SEI with more than two decades of leadership experience in financial services and professional services. Most recently, he served as President of North America Banking, Financial Services and Insurance at NTT DATA, where he led the professional services business across sales, delivery, operations, and financial performance. Throughout his career, Provencher has demonstrated a strong track record of building scalable platforms, driving revenue growth, leading enterprise-wide initiatives to enhance operating performance, strengthen governance, and accelerate growth.

Provencher added:

"As financial services organizations face growing complexity, they need a partner that can help them navigate change, execute with precision, and create lasting value. SEI stands out for its ability to align technology, operations, and deep industry expertise in a way that helps clients accelerate progress and strengthen business performance. Professional services is a catalyst for transformation that helps clients future-proof their businesses and build more integrated, adaptable operating models in a rapidly evolving wealth and asset management landscape. I look forward to building on SEI's strong foundation to expand our capabilities and deepen the value we deliver to clients."

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) is a leading global provider of financial technology, operations, and asset management services within the financial services industry. SEI tailors its solutions and services to help clients more effectively deploy their capital—whether that's money, time, or talent—so they can better serve their clients and achieve their growth objectives. As of March 31, 2026, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.9 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

Forward-looking statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases, you can identify forward looking statements by terminology, such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "can," "continue," "seek," or similar expressions. SEI's forward-looking statements include its current expectations as to:

SEI's ability to drive the advancement of its enterprise-wide professional services strategy and strengthen its position as a strategic partner to clients globally as a result of this appointment.

You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control or are subject to change. Although management believes the assumptions upon which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in SEI's forward looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of SEI's Annual Report on Form 10 K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. SEI undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Company Contact: Media Contact: Alicia Rudd Eric Hazard SEI Vested +1 610-676-3887 +1 917-765-8720 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE SEI Investments Company