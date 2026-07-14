SEI Expands ETF Platform with SEI QiM U.S. Equity Factor Allocation Active ETF (SEUS)

Established Dynamic Active Multifactor Strategy Extends QiM's Time-Tested Investment Process Through Single-Ticker ETF Solution

OAKS, Pa., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI® (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced the launch of the SEI QiM U.S. Equity Factor Allocation Active ETF (NASDAQ:SEUS), an actively managed core U.S. equity solution that brings SEI's established U.S. Equity Factor Allocation strategy to the ETF market. Managed by SEI's Quantitative Investment Management (QiM) team, SEUS provides access to a time-tested investment process through a transparent, cost-effective ETF structure that offers accessibility, scalability, and tax efficiency.

SEUS is based on the same dynamic active factor allocation approach that QiM has implemented across other investment vehicles, combining dynamic factor allocation, active stock selection, and disciplined risk management within a diversified equity portfolio. Designed as a core equity allocation, the ETF seeks to adapt as market conditions evolve while maintaining exposure to historically rewarded factors through a risk-aware investment process.

Powered by SEI's Quantitative Investment Management team, which manages more than $30 billion in quantitative investment strategies as of March 31, 2026, SEUS leverages proprietary factor research, integrated risk models, and dedicated portfolio management oversight. The launch extends an established investment process through a flexible, transparent, and tax-efficient ETF structure, providing investors with access to the same underlying philosophy, research framework, and portfolio management expertise.

Commenting on the ETF launch, Robert Hum, Head of Investment Product and Commercialization at SEI, said:

"Markets are increasingly dynamic, and investors need strategies that can adapt alongside them. SEUS expands access to QiM's established investment process, bringing a time-tested active multifactor strategy to investors through a transparent, tax-efficient, single-ticker ETF solution. By combining dynamic factor allocation, active stock selection, and disciplined risk management, SEUS is designed to help investors navigate evolving market environments while maintaining diversified U.S. equity exposure."

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) is a leading global provider of financial technology, operations, and asset management services within the financial services industry. SEI tailors its solutions and services to help clients more effectively deploy their capital—whether that's money, time, or talent—so they can better serve their clients and achieve their growth objectives. As of March 31, 2026, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.9 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC) is the advisor to the SEI Funds, which are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO). SIMC and SIDCO are wholly owned subsidiaries of SEI Investments Company (SEI). The Quantitative Investment Management team is a team within SIMC.

To determine if the Funds are an appropriate investment for you, carefully consider the investment objectives, risk factors, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Funds' summary and full prospectuses, which may be obtained by calling 1-800-DIAL-SEI. Read it carefully before investing.

There are risks involved with investing, including loss of principal. There is no guarantee an investment objective will be achieved, nor that risk can be managed successfully. Diversification may not protect against market risk. The Fund may trade securities actively, which could increase its transaction costs (thereby lowering its performance) and could increase the amount of taxes you owe by generating short-term gains, which may be taxed at a higher rate.

Mutual funds and ETFs are obliged to distribute portfolio gains to shareholders by year-end. These gains may be generated due to index rebalancing or to meet diversification requirements. However, ETFs are structured in such a manner that taxes are minimized compared to a similarly structured mutual fund. Trading shares of the ETFs will also generate tax consequences and transaction expenses.

There can be no assurance that performance will be enhanced or risk will be reduced for investment strategies that seek to provide exposure to certain quantitative factors. Exposure to such investment factors may detract from performance in certain market environments, in some cases for extended periods. In such circumstances, an investment strategy may seek to maintain exposure to the targeted investment factors and not adjust to target different factors, which could result in losses. While the Fund is actively managed, the investment process is expected to be heavily dependent on quantitative models, and the models may not perform as intended.

Forward-looking statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases, you can identify forward looking statements by terminology, such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "can," "continue," "seek," or similar expressions.

SEI's forward-looking statements include its current expectations as to:

The benefits, if any, that our ETF products offer to investors

You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control or are subject to change. Although management believes the assumptions upon which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in SEI's forward looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of SEI's Annual Report on Form 10 K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. SEI undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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SOURCE SEI Investments Company