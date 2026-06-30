SEI Expands SEC-Registered Transfer Agency

Envision Provides Core Technology to Support Traditional and Alternative Asset Managers with Registered Fund Services

OAKS, Pa., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI® (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced the expansion of its transfer agency solutions with the introduction of SEI Transfer Agency and Registry Services, Inc. to support a broader range of fund structures. Registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the transfer agency supports U.S.-based traditional and alternative asset managers offering SEC-registered, retail-distributed funds. It will leverage core technology from Envision Financial Systems (Envision), a leading investor accounting platform provider.

For 18 years, SEI's institutional transfer agency has supported a range of products, including CITs, servicing more than 1,100 funds representing $395 billion in AUM.1 SEI is expanding its current capabilities to include servicing for semi-liquid alternative investment funds, including '40 Act registered closed-end interval funds, closed-end tender offer funds, and business development companies, as well as '34 Act registered 3(c)(7) funds.

Powered by Envision's fully configurable technology platform, allowing for automated, real-time recordkeeping and flexibility to manage data across the enterprise, the transfer agency's comprehensive suite of capabilities includes:

Investor recordkeeping and accounting

Transaction processing

Investor and representative digital interfaces

Business process automation

Dealer support services

Investor statements, transaction confirmations, and tax form reporting

Compliance with all SEC '34 Act requirements

Commenting on the expansion, Sean Lawlor, Head of Public Markets for SEI's Investment Managers business, said:

"The expansion of SEI's transfer agency capabilities strengthens our role as a trusted strategic partner in helping our clients navigate an ever-changing industry landscape. Leveraging Envision's technology provides us with the added flexibility and reliability to support fund managers at every turn—launching and scaling products, reducing administrative burden, increasing cost efficiency through a single provider, and growing assets. With a focus on delivering a first-class investor experience, underpinned by our advanced operational infrastructure and technology, we are investing in our offerings to enhance the client experience and drive growth."

Amid heightened market demand for expanded access to private markets, asset managers are prioritizing opportunities for alternative investments to appeal to qualified retail investors. Semi-liquid funds are an area of particularly fast growth, surpassing $530 billion in total net assets by the end of 2025.2

Phil McCabe, Head of SEI's Investment Managers business, added:

"Private and public markets continue to converge, bringing new opportunities and increased complexity. SEI sits at the intersection of technology and investments, and our position at the center of financial services enables us to connect the industry and ecosystem for our clients' benefit. Expanding upon our registered transfer agency allows us to further leverage the breadth of our technology and operations capabilities and expertise to capitalize on the rapid growth of private markets."

Brian Jones, Chief Operating Officer of Envision, added:

"Envision is excited about our partnership with SEI. Combining the Envision technology suite with SEI's innovative business model is a winning proposition. It's no secret that our industry is experiencing significant growth in the issuance of semi-liquid alternative funds. Servicing these alternative funds with flexible and open technology that is highly automated will make a huge difference."

1As of March 31, 2026.

2Morningstar, "Semiliquid Funds: Top Vehicles, Asset Classes, and Managers," April 2026.

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) is a leading global provider of financial technology, operations, and asset management services within the financial services industry. SEI tailors its solutions and services to help clients more effectively deploy their capital—whether that's money, time, or talent—so they can better serve their clients and achieve their growth objectives. As of March 31, 2026, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.9 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

About SEI's Investment Managers business

SEI's Investment Managers business provides advanced operating infrastructure for investment organizations of all types to evolve and compete in a landscape of escalating business challenges. SEI's global operating platform delivers customized and integrated capabilities across a wide range of investment vehicles, strategies, and jurisdictions to investment managers and asset owners. The company's services enable users to gain scale and efficiency, keep pace with marketplace demands, and run their businesses more strategically. For more information, visit seic.com/ims.

Forward-looking statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "can," "continue," "seek," or similar expressions.

SEI's forward-looking statements include its current expectations as to:

the potential benefits to SEI from the expansion of its transfer agency and its ability to support a broader range of fund structures and asset managers;

the anticipated benefits of SEI's technology and services and the ability to support product launch, growth, and operations; and

SEI's expected ability to invest in, enhance its offerings, and capitalize on growth opportunities in alternative investments and evolving market structures.

You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control or are subject to change. Although management believes the assumptions upon which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in SEI's forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of SEI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. SEI undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.





Company Contact: Media Contact: Alicia Rudd Eric Hazard SEI Vested +1 610-676-3887 +1 917-765-8720 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE SEI Investments Company