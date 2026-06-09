SEI Names Sneha Shah Chief AI Strategist, Expands Enterprise AI and Data Leadership

New Leadership Appointments Reinforce SEI's Path Toward Becoming an AI-Native Organization

OAKS, Pa., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI® (NASDAQ: SEIC) today announced the appointments of Sneha Shah as Chief AI Strategist, Michael Tryniszewski as Head of AI Orchestration, and William Coffey as Chief Data Officer (CDO), strengthening the company's leadership as it scales AI across the enterprise and advances its data strategy to drive growth, expand new business opportunities, and improve client outcomes.

As Chief AI Strategist and Head of SEI Next, SEI's innovation unit, Shah will lead the company's enterprise AI strategy and external market voice; guide strategic decisions on how SEI builds, acquires, and partners to expand its portfolio; and translate emerging technologies into long-term business value. Her team will also accelerate innovation across the client experience, agentic workflows, AI and data services, and strategic integration with fintech partners like Avantos.

In his role as Head of AI Orchestration, Michael Tryniszewski will lead how AI is operationalized across SEI, working across product, technology, operations, risk, compliance, and business units. Reporting to Shah, he will be responsible for moving AI from exploration to responsible, real-world impact by integrating it into how SEI works, makes decisions, and delivers value for clients, helping shorten the path to production at enterprise scale.

Foundational to these efforts, William Coffey will lead SEI's enterprise data strategy and oversee the development of a unified data and AI framework. Reporting to SEI's Chief Technology Officer, Zach Womack, he will drive the activation of SEI's data assets, including assessing market value, packaging data offerings, defining pricing models, and accelerating adoption, while ensuring governance and security foundations are in place.

Commenting on the appointments, CEO Ryan Hicke said:

"AI is no longer optional for financial services firms; it's a strategic accelerant that requires clarity, accountability, and long-term vision. Sneha has been instrumental in shaping SEI's AI journey, embedding it into how we operate and evolve the business while ensuring our approach is grounded in responsible use, strong governance, and real business impact. With Michael leading AI orchestration and William advancing our data strategy and enablement efforts, we are strengthening our ability to move at market speed with capital discipline while accelerating top-line growth, expanding our addressable market, and driving margin.

"These leadership appointments also support the expansion of our data cloud and professional services offerings, which are foundational to how we scale, modernize delivery, and create greater value for clients. By redesigning workflows end to end and connecting data and AI more seamlessly across the enterprise, we are turning innovation into measurable business outcomes."

Together, the roles connect enterprise strategy, coordinated execution, and data-driven growth. This leadership reflects SEI's broader view that AI is embedded in its business strategy and central to how the company is evolving its operating model for the future.

Shah added:

"AI is evolving faster than any technology shift we have seen, and that demands both intention and adaptability. At SEI, our focus is on applying AI in ways that enhance human decision-making, strengthen trust, and deliver measurable outcomes. We are disciplined about where we build proprietary capability and where we partner, invest, or acquire for durable advantage. Reimagining our AI-native operating model means learning quickly, bringing our people and clients with us on the journey, and continuously improving outcomes for our business and the clients we serve.

"I am energized by the opportunity to work alongside leaders and innovators as a trusted partner to firms shaping the future of financial services."

Tryniszewski brings more than two decades of experience leading enterprise-scale transformation across complex, highly regulated global organizations, including senior leadership roles at Takeda, where he led large-scale data and AI initiatives and helped implement operating models and governance frameworks to scale solutions from pilot to production.

Coffey adds deep expertise in technology and operations leadership, with experience driving innovation and operational effectiveness. Most recently he served as Chief Risk and Data Officer at AKUVO and held senior leadership roles at WSFS Bank and Vanguard overseeing data strategy, risk management, and cybersecurity initiatives.

With more than 25 years of global leadership experience across strategy, innovation, and enterprise transformation, Shah has held senior roles at London Stock Exchange Group, Refinitiv, and Thomson Reuters, working at the intersection of data, artificial intelligence, and financial markets. Since joining SEI in 2023, she has built SEI Next as the firm's innovation and venture-building engine and is developing SEI's AI-native operating model.

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ: SEIC) is a leading global provider of financial technology, operations, and asset management services within the financial services industry. SEI tailors its solutions and services to help clients more effectively deploy their capital—whether that's money, time, or talent—so they can better serve their clients and achieve their growth objectives. As of March 31, 2026, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.9 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words ''may'', ''will'', ''expect'', "plan", ''believe'' and ''continue'' or ''appear." SEI's forward-looking statements in this release include, among other things, its current expectations as to:

the benefits, if any, that SEI will receive as a consequence of the promotions and hires identified in this press release,

SEI's ability to accelerate innovation, improve productivity and improve client outcomes,

SEI's strategies and priorities related to and the benefits derived from the development, adoption and deployment of artificial intelligence and agentic workflows, and

SEI's strategies related to and the benefits derived from data activation.

You should not place undue reliance on SEI's forward-looking statements as they are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control or are subject to change. Although SEI believes the assumptions upon which it bases its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in SEI's forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of its Annual Report on Form 10–K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on our website at https://www.seic.com/investor-relations and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website (www.sec.gov). There may be additional risks that SEI does not presently know or that it currently believes are immaterial which could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in SEI's forward-looking statements. SEI does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of this press release.

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SOURCE SEI Investments Company