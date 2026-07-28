Self-Checkout Approved by DCC at Perfect Union Northside, Making it the First California Cannabis Dispensary to Launch RFID-Powered Technology

Perfect Union introduces next-generation RFID technology to enhance the guest experience, improve operational efficiency, and advance innovation across California's regulated cannabis market.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MWG Holdings Group today announced that its Perfect Union Northside dispensary in Sacramento has become the first licensed cannabis retailer in California approved by the DCC to launch RFID-powered self-checkout technology through EXO, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of cannabis retail.

Perfect Union Northside is the first cannabis dispensary in California approved by the DCC to launch RFID-powered self-checkout technology, powered by EXO.

Following a successful observation and review by the California Department of Cannabis Control (DCC), Perfect Union Northside received confirmation that the EXO self-checkout system could remain on the sales floor and continue operating while maintaining compliance with California cannabis regulations. During the review, the system successfully communicated with both the dispensary's point-of-sale platform and Metrc, California's cannabis track-and-trace system.

"Cannabis retail is maturing fast, and we intend to lead that shift," said Tom Sheridan, Esq., CEO of MWG Holdings. "Bringing RFID-powered self-checkout to Perfect Union Northside gives our guests a faster, more seamless experience while giving our teams sharper inventory control and stronger security. We're proud to be setting a new standard for what cannabis retail can look like in California."

The launch reflects a broader evolution in cannabis retail, as technology continues to play an increasingly important role in improving speed, accuracy, and operational efficiency. As consumer expectations continue to evolve, innovations like RFID-powered retail solutions are helping shape the future of the dispensary experience.

Self-checkout is now available to guests at Perfect Union Northside, introducing a new checkout experience designed to move guests through the purchasing process faster while providing real-time inventory visibility, enhanced operational efficiency and stronger retail security.

Powered by EXO's RFID retail platform, the system identifies multiple products simultaneously, reducing manual scanning and streamlining checkout. Beyond self-checkout, the technology provides the Perfect Union team with improved inventory visibility, simplified inventory counting and additional operational controls, bringing technology widely adopted across mainstream retail into California's regulated cannabis industry.

"Perfect Union recognized the opportunity to modernize the cannabis retail experience, and we're proud to help bring that vision to life," said Jon Heard, EXO. "Together with Treez and Riot Insight, we've delivered a fully integrated RFID platform that streamlines compliance while providing self-checkout, loss prevention, and inventory management in a single solution. We're grateful to the Perfect Union team for their partnership and vision in helping establish a new standard for California cannabis retail."

About MWG Holdings

MWG Holdings Group, Inc. is a California-based cannabis holding company with a portfolio spanning award-winning consumer brands and retail operations, including Perfect Union, one of the state's top five retail chains, and Wild Seed Wellness. MWG's retail stores are consistently recognized for their award-winning brands and community-driven approach. Its management team brings over a decade of experience building profitable cannabis businesses, having raised millions in capital and bringing the company to cash flow positivity. Committed to quality, innovation and local community engagement, MWG continues to set new standards in the cannabis sector. Learn more at perfect-union.com and wildseedwellness.com.

About EXO

EXO is the RFID retail platform powering faster checkout, smarter inventory, and real loss detection for retailers, sports venues, entertainment destinations, and live events. Built for speed, flexibility, and scale, EXO delivers RFID-powered checkout, inventory management, merchandise labeling, and loss detection solutions that improve operational efficiency and elevate the customer experience. Trusted by many of the world's leading brands, operators, and venues, EXO has been deployed across professional sports, entertainment, and retail environments—including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and MLS stadiums, major global events such as the Super Bowl, NBA, WNBA, and MLB All-Star Games, music festivals, and flagship retail locations.

SOURCE MWG Holdings Group, Inc.