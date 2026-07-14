MWG Holdings Group Reports Continued Year-Over-Year Growth Across California Retail Portfolio Following July 10 "Oil Day" Sales Event

Company-owned Perfect Union and Wild Seed Wellness locations post double-digit percentage gains in net revenue, guest traffic and units sold, extending a four-year streak of consistent seasonal growth as MWG refines a community-driven marketing model built to navigate a shifting California cannabis market.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MWG Holdings Group, Inc. ("MWG Holdings" or "MWG"), the California cannabis retail company behind Perfect Union and Wild Seed Wellness, today announced strong year-over-year performance from its July 10, 2026 "Oil Day" promotional event, one of the company's signature seasonal sales moments. Across MWG-owned and operated retail locations in California, the event delivered double-digit percentage gains in net revenue, guest transactions and units sold compared to the same event in 2025, continuing a multi-year pattern of sustained, repeatable growth as the company builds momentum across the California cannabis retail market.

Perfect Union Marysville celebrates July 10 "Oil Day," one of the cannabis retailer's signature seasonal sales events.

July 10 "Oil Day" 2026 vs. 2025:

Net revenue increased by more than 61% year-over-year (was 54%)

Guest transaction count increased by more than 53% year-over-year (was 47%)

Units sold increased by more than 78% year-over-year (was 71%)

The results build on the momentum MWG carried out of its April 20 ("4/20") 2026 event, the cannabis industry's biggest sales holiday, where MWG-owned California retail locations posted year-over-year gains of more than 66% in net revenue, 67% in guest transactions and 88% in units sold. Leadership points to this pattern of strong, double-digit growth across retail locations throughout California, consistent for four consecutive years, as evidence that the company's community-first retail and marketing model is built to last across changing market conditions.

"Our growth is built on a strong, time-tested playbook," said Tom Sheridan, Esq., CEO of MWG Holdings. "For four years running, we've seen our biggest sales events outperform the year before, and that consistency comes from disciplined operations, building a team that is growth-minded, and a shared commitment to earning our guests' loyalty for the long run. As we look at 2026 and beyond, our roadmap is about scaling that same discipline, whether that's through new store openings, introducing new form factors, leaning into technology, or new partnerships that share our commitment to doing right by California communities."

"Sales events like Oil Day and 4/20 are really about leaning in with brand partners to create a curated experience for guests as a thank you for their year-round loyalty," said Nicole Hanratty, VP Marketing at MWG Holdings. "Our seasoned purchasing, distribution, marketing and retail teams came together to deliver a stellar brand experience. We knew we had a strong event planned, but the response exceeded every projection we set. Shoppers went well beyond picking up a single item, spending the day enjoying the food trucks, the music and the celebratory atmosphere. Sparking that kind of curiosity is what turned it into a successful event, and that's what has driven four straight years of year-over-year growth across the state."

A Marketing Roadmap for a Growing California Market

2026 marks an important stretch for California cannabis retail. According to the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA), the state collected approximately $248 million in combined cannabis excise and sales tax on first-quarter 2026 retailer returns, compared to a revised $257.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, a roughly 4% sequential shift in statewide cannabis tax revenue. Trade coverage from outlets such as MJBizDaily and economic analysis from firms like Whitney Economics continue to track how operators across the state are adapting to a changing pricing and competitive environment. Against that statewide picture, MWG Holdings' percentage gains across its owned Perfect Union and Wild Seed Wellness locations stand out as a strong, steady result.

About MWG Holdings

MWG Holdings Group, Inc. is a California-based cannabis holding company with a portfolio spanning award-winning consumer brands and retail operations, including Perfect Union, one of the state's top five retail chains, and Wild Seed Wellness. MWG's retail stores are consistently recognized for their award-winning brands and community-driven approach. Its management team brings over a decade of experience building profitable cannabis businesses, having raised millions in capital and bringing the company to cash flow positivity. Committed to quality, innovation and local community engagement, MWG continues to set new standards in the cannabis sector. Learn more at perfect-union.com and wildseedwellness.com.

Note: Statewide cannabis tax revenue figures cited above are drawn from CDTFA News Release 26-04, cdtfa.ca.gov/news/26-04.htm.

SOURCE MWG Holdings Group, Inc.