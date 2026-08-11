SellYourWay.org Launches a New Educational Resource for Business Owners -- The Questions to Ask Before Hiring a Business Broker

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IBBA

Aug 11, 2026, 04:00 ET

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SellYourWay.org announces the launch of a new, dynamic feature on their website — Business Broker Checklist. This tool educates business owners on the critical questions to ask during the vetting process — before engaging a Business Broker to manage the sale of their company. SellYouWay.org is an educational portal for small business owners powered by The International Business Brokers Association® (IBBA), the largest international not-for-profit association for business brokers.

Choosing the right Business Broker is a pivotal decision in any small business sale. Asking strategic questions to evaluate the broker's industry experience and capabilities — is crucial to maximize proceeds, minimize risks and exit with peace of mind.

This new, interactive tool gives business owners the questions they need to ask to evaluate prospective Business Brokers in these essential areas:

  • Experience and industry expertise
  • Process and exit strategy
  • Financial and contractual transparency
  • Transaction management practices and client support

"SellYourWay.org is committed to providing business owners with the knowledge and tools to navigate the sale process with greater clarity and peace of mind. By encouraging informed decisions and thoughtful preparation, this educational website helps owners make smarter choices, engage the right advisors and position themselves for a successful business transition." - Emily Bowler, Executive Director, IBBA

Access actionable insights to prepare for the sale of your business on SellYourWay.Org.

About SellYourWay.Org

The mission of SellYourWay.org is to educate small business owners and the general public about the business sales process and the services that business brokers provide. The resources available on the site provide information to help business owners prepare for the successful sale of their businesses.

About the International Business Brokers Association®

Formed in 1984 and with more than 3,000 members, the International Business Brokers Association® (IBBA) is the largest international not for profit association for business brokers. The association provides business brokers with education, free benefits, conferences, professional designations, support programs and networking opportunities, and awards the Certified Business Intermediary (CBI)® designation to qualifying business brokers. To learn more, contact the IBBA directly at [email protected].

[Social Media Handles]

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61558428497579 

Twitter - https://twitter.com/_SellYourWay 

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/_sellyourway/ 

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/103495058/admin/feed/posts/ 

Pinterest - https://pin.it/47ytLpWzo 

SOURCE IBBA

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