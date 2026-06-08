Semiconductor Bonding Market: USD 1.45 Billion by 2031 with Consumer Electronics Holding 38.23% Share in 2025 | Mordor Intelligence Report

HYDERABAD, India, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global semiconductor bonding market is projected to grow from USD 1.19 billion in 2026 to USD 1.45 billion by 2031, registering a 4.04% CAGR. Industry growth is being supported by rising investments in advanced packaging technologies, particularly chiplet-based designs and 3D integration.

Die-to-die bonding accounts for 53.91% of interconnect-related revenue, reflecting the industry's shift toward heterogeneous integration for improved performance and manufacturing efficiency. In addition, government-backed semiconductor programs worth more than USD 80 billion across major economies are accelerating capacity expansion and driving demand for next-generation bonding solutions.

Semiconductor Bonding Insights & Emerging Trends

Rising Demand for AI and Edge Computing Solutions

The rapid development of artificial intelligence and edge computing applications is accelerating the use of heterogeneous integration and advanced semiconductor packaging. Companies are combining multiple chip functions within a single package to achieve faster data processing, lower latency, and improved energy efficiency. This evolution is creating strong demand for high-precision bonding technologies.

"As semiconductor packaging requirements continue to evolve, stakeholders are placing greater emphasis on dependable market intelligence grounded in consistent research standards and transparent analysis," says, Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence. "Mordor Intelligence combines structured industry coverage, rigorous data validation, and balanced assessment of market developments, helping decision-makers evaluate opportunities with greater confidence than reports that rely on narrower datasets or less comprehensive methodologies."

Significant Capital Requirements

One of the key challenges for the industry is the substantial investment needed for advanced bonding equipment and production infrastructure. High setup costs, ongoing maintenance expenses, and lengthy return-on-investment periods can limit adoption, particularly among smaller manufacturers and assembly providers.

Complexity of Advanced Manufacturing Processes

As semiconductor devices continue to shrink and become more sophisticated, bonding processes are becoming increasingly complex. Maintaining precise alignment, ensuring high yields, and meeting strict quality standards require advanced expertise and process control. These technical challenges can slow implementation and increase production costs across the industry.

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/semiconductor-bonding-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Semiconductor Bonding Industry Segmentation Insights:

By Equipment Type

Die Bonder Equipment

Wafer Bonder Equipment

Flip-Chip Bonder Equipment

Wire Bonder Equipment

Hybrid Bonder Equipment

By Interconnect Level

Die-to-Die Bonding

Die-to-Wafer Bonding

Wafer-to-Wafer Bonding

By Application

RF Devices

MEMS and Sensors

CMOS Image Sensors

LED

3D NAND

By End-use Industry

Consumer Electronics

Automotive and Mobility

Industrial and Automation

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Telecommunications and Datacom

Aerospace and Defense

Other End-user Industries (Energy and More)

By Geography

Asia-Pacific

North America

South America

Europe

Middle-East and Africa

Regional Growth Patterns and Industry Expansion

Asia-Pacific remains the leading hub for semiconductor bonding activities, supported by strong investments in advanced packaging, semiconductor manufacturing, and research initiatives. The region benefits from a well-established ecosystem of chipmakers, equipment suppliers, and skilled talent, making it the primary center for industry growth.

Strengthening Manufacturing Capabilities Across North America

North America is expanding its semiconductor packaging and bonding capabilities through government-backed initiatives and private-sector investments. New manufacturing facilities, growing partnerships, and supply chain localization efforts are helping strengthen the region's position while reducing dependence on overseas production.

Increasing Strategic Investments in Europe

Europe is enhancing its role in the semiconductor value chain through major investments in fabrication facilities, advanced packaging technologies, and innovation programs. While project timelines can be longer than those in Asia, continued funding and policy support are creating new opportunities for semiconductor bonding technologies across the region.

Gain a comprehensive understanding of the Japanese market with in-depth forecasts: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/semiconductor-bonding-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Semiconductor Bonding Companies:

ADVANTEST CORPORATION

Amkor Technology

Applied Materials, Inc.

ASMPT

Besi

EV Group (EVG)

HANMI INCHEON

Hesse GmbH

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc.

Mycronic

Nitto Denko Corporation

Nordson Corporation

Onto Innovation

Palomar Technologies

SHINKO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES

SUSS MicroTec SE

Tokyo Electron Limited

TORAY ENGINEERING Co., Ltd.

TPT Wire Bonder GmbH & Co. KG

Yamaha Robotics

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SOURCE Mordor Intelligence Private Limited