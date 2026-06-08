Semiconductor Bonding Market: USD 1.45 Billion by 2031 with Consumer Electronics Holding 38.23% Share in 2025 | Mordor Intelligence Report

News provided byMordor Intelligence Private Limited
Jun 08, 2026, 11:24 ET
HYDERABAD, India, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global semiconductor bonding market is projected to grow from USD 1.19 billion in 2026 to USD 1.45 billion by 2031, registering a 4.04% CAGR. Industry growth is being supported by rising investments in advanced packaging technologies, particularly chiplet-based designs and 3D integration.
Die-to-die bonding accounts for 53.91% of interconnect-related revenue, reflecting the industry's shift toward heterogeneous integration for improved performance and manufacturing efficiency. In addition, government-backed semiconductor programs worth more than USD 80 billion across major economies are accelerating capacity expansion and driving demand for next-generation bonding solutions.
Semiconductor Bonding Insights & Emerging Trends
Rising Demand for AI and Edge Computing Solutions
The rapid development of artificial intelligence and edge computing applications is accelerating the use of heterogeneous integration and advanced semiconductor packaging. Companies are combining multiple chip functions within a single package to achieve faster data processing, lower latency, and improved energy efficiency. This evolution is creating strong demand for high-precision bonding technologies.
"As semiconductor packaging requirements continue to evolve, stakeholders are placing greater emphasis on dependable market intelligence grounded in consistent research standards and transparent analysis," says, Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence. "Mordor Intelligence combines structured industry coverage, rigorous data validation, and balanced assessment of market developments, helping decision-makers evaluate opportunities with greater confidence than reports that rely on narrower datasets or less comprehensive methodologies."
Significant Capital Requirements
One of the key challenges for the industry is the substantial investment needed for advanced bonding equipment and production infrastructure. High setup costs, ongoing maintenance expenses, and lengthy return-on-investment periods can limit adoption, particularly among smaller manufacturers and assembly providers.
Complexity of Advanced Manufacturing Processes
As semiconductor devices continue to shrink and become more sophisticated, bonding processes are becoming increasingly complex. Maintaining precise alignment, ensuring high yields, and meeting strict quality standards require advanced expertise and process control. These technical challenges can slow implementation and increase production costs across the industry.
For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/semiconductor-bonding-market?utm_source=prnewswire
Semiconductor Bonding Industry Segmentation Insights:
By Equipment Type
- Die Bonder Equipment
- Wafer Bonder Equipment
- Flip-Chip Bonder Equipment
- Wire Bonder Equipment
- Hybrid Bonder Equipment
By Interconnect Level
- Die-to-Die Bonding
- Die-to-Wafer Bonding
- Wafer-to-Wafer Bonding
By Application
- RF Devices
- MEMS and Sensors
- CMOS Image Sensors
- LED
- 3D NAND
By End-use Industry
- Consumer Electronics
- Automotive and Mobility
- Industrial and Automation
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Telecommunications and Datacom
- Aerospace and Defense
- Other End-user Industries (Energy and More)
By Geography
- Asia-Pacific
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Middle-East and Africa
Regional Growth Patterns and Industry Expansion
Asia-Pacific remains the leading hub for semiconductor bonding activities, supported by strong investments in advanced packaging, semiconductor manufacturing, and research initiatives. The region benefits from a well-established ecosystem of chipmakers, equipment suppliers, and skilled talent, making it the primary center for industry growth.
Strengthening Manufacturing Capabilities Across North America
North America is expanding its semiconductor packaging and bonding capabilities through government-backed initiatives and private-sector investments. New manufacturing facilities, growing partnerships, and supply chain localization efforts are helping strengthen the region's position while reducing dependence on overseas production.
Increasing Strategic Investments in Europe
Europe is enhancing its role in the semiconductor value chain through major investments in fabrication facilities, advanced packaging technologies, and innovation programs. While project timelines can be longer than those in Asia, continued funding and policy support are creating new opportunities for semiconductor bonding technologies across the region.
Gain a comprehensive understanding of the Japanese market with in-depth forecasts: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/semiconductor-bonding-market?utm_source=prnewswire
Semiconductor Bonding Companies:
- ADVANTEST CORPORATION
- Amkor Technology
- Applied Materials, Inc.
- ASMPT
- Besi
- EV Group (EVG)
- HANMI INCHEON
- Hesse GmbH
- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc.
- Mycronic
- Nitto Denko Corporation
- Nordson Corporation
- Onto Innovation
- Palomar Technologies
- SHINKO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES
- SUSS MicroTec SE
- Tokyo Electron Limited
- TORAY ENGINEERING Co., Ltd.
- TPT Wire Bonder GmbH & Co. KG
- Yamaha Robotics
Check out related reports published by Mordor Intelligence:
Wave Energy Industry: The report is segmented by type (oscillating water column and others), deployment location (onshore, near-shore, offshore shallow shelf, and offshore deep water), application (power generation, desalination, environmental protection, and others), and Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America
Bulletproof Glass Market: The report is segmented by type (solid acrylic, traditional laminated, polycarbonate, glass-clad polycarbonate, and others), end-user industry (automotive, building and construction, defense, and others), and geography (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa). Market forecasts are provided in USD value terms.
Saint-Gobain, Guardian Industries, AGC Inc., SCHOTT, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., are major companies operating in the market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/bulletproof-glass-market/companies?utm_source=prnewswire
Benzyl Alcohol Market: The report is segmented by end-user industry (cosmetics and personal care, paints and coatings, chemical processing, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and others) and Geography Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.
Valtris Specialty Chemicals, LANXESS, Elan Chemical, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited, Tosoh Corporation are major companies operating in the market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/benzyl-alcohol-market/companies?utm_source=prnewswire
About Mordor Intelligence:
Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.
With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.
For any inquiries, please contact:
[email protected]
https://www.mordorintelligence.com/contact-us
SOURCE Mordor Intelligence Private Limited
Share this article