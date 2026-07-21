Consumer Finance Market to Surpass $14 Trillion by 2031, with Asia-Pacific Holding a 43.3% Market Share in 2025, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the consumer finance market size is projected to increase from USD 9.87 trillion in 2025 to USD 10.44 trillion in 2026, reaching USD 14.08 trillion by 2031 at a 6.17% CAGR during the forecast period (2026-2031). Market expansion is being driven by the growing use of digital lending platforms, consent-based financial data, and government initiatives that improve access to formal credit. While established banks continue to dominate strong funding capabilities and robust risk management, fintech companies are gaining traction by offering faster approvals and embedded lending solutions. Despite ongoing challenges from higher funding costs and unsecured loan delinquencies, the market outlook remains positive, supported by improving digital credit ecosystems and resilient lending practices.

Consumer Finance Market Growth Drivers

Consent-Based Financial Data Enhances Credit Assessment

The adoption of consent-based financial data is helping lenders make more accurate credit decisions by providing deeper insights into borrowers' income, spending patterns, and repayment behavior. This is particularly beneficial for self-employed individuals, gig workers, and customers with limited credit histories, who are often difficult to evaluate using traditional credit scores alone. Improved data quality enables lenders to strengthen risk assessment, offer more suitable loan pricing, and expand access to credit without compromising underwriting standards. As open banking frameworks continue to evolve, they are expected to support more inclusive and efficient lending across the consumer finance industry.

Embedded Lending Strengthens Consumer Credit Adoption

Embedding financing options directly into the shopping experience is making consumer credit more accessible and convenient. By offering loans or installment payments at checkout, lenders can reach customers when purchase intent is strongest, increasing credit adoption while helping merchants improve sales conversions. This approach also reduces friction in the borrowing process through faster approvals and seamless integration with digital payment platforms. As embedded finance continues to expand, it is expected to play a larger role in driving consumer finance market growth by improving both customer experience and credit accessibility.

Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence says, "Reliable decisions in consumer finance require research that reflects measurable market developments rather than assumptions. Mordor Intelligence combines structured primary research with rigorous validation and consistent analytical frameworks, giving executives a dependable basis for evaluating market trends and long-term business opportunities.''

Global Consumer Finance Market Share by Region

North America continues to hold a significant share of the consumer finance market, supported by high credit usage and the growing adoption of digital lending solutions. Lenders are increasingly using alternative data to expand credit access for near-prime and underserved borrowers while improving loan approval efficiency. Across the region, financial institutions are also refining pricing strategies and product offerings to address varying borrower risk profiles, supporting steady market development.

Asia-Pacific remains the largest regional market for consumer finance, driven by its broad customer base and expanding access to formal credit. While lending conditions have become more selective in some major economies, strong retail borrowing demand and the rapid growth of digital lenders continue to support market expansion. Rising financial inclusion, increasing smartphone adoption, and growing consumer spending across emerging economies are expected to sustain the region's long-term growth.

The Middle East and Africa is expected to record the fastest growth in the consumer finance market, supported by rising digital lending adoption and expanding access to formal financial services. Fintech innovation, supportive regulatory initiatives, and increasing use of installment-based credit are accelerating market development across the region. Meanwhile, South America continues to strengthen its position through growing digital banking adoption and ongoing investments in consumer lending platforms.

Major Segments Highlighted in the Consumer Finance Market Report

By Product Type

Revolving Credit

- Credit Cards

- Overdrafts/Credit Lines

Unsecured Non-Revolving Credit

- Personal Loans

- Education/Student Loans

- Medical/Healthcare Loans

- Other Unsecured Consumer Loans

Secured Non-Real Estate Credit

- Auto/Vehicle Finance Loans

- Other Secured Consumer Loans (e.g., Consumer Durables, Equipment)

By Lender

Banks

Non-Bank Financial Companies (NBFCs)

Fintechs and Digital Lenders (including Marketplace and Embedded Finance Platforms)

Other (Credit Unions, Cooperatives)

By Distribution Channel

Digital Direct

Branch/In-Person

Broker/Agent

Embedded Finance/Point-of-Sale

By Term Length

Short-Term (Up to 2 years)

Medium-Term (2–5 years)

Long-Term (More than 5 years)

By Loan Purpose

Debt Consolidation/Refinancing

Vehicle Purchase/Auto-related

Education

Medical/Healthcare Expenses

Travel

Consumer Durables

Other Personal/Household Purposes

By Geography

North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

- United States - Canada - Mexico South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Rest of South America

Europe

- United Kingdom

- Germany

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

- Indonesia

- Thailand

- Malaysia

- Singapore

- Vietnam

- Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- United Arab Emirates

- Turkey

- South Africa

- Egypt

- Rest of Middle East and Africa

Overview – Consumer Finance Industry

Study Period 2020-2031 Market Size in 2026 USD 10.44 Trillion Market Size Forecast 2031 USD 14.08 Trillion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 6.17% during 2026-2031 Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031 Middle East and Africa projected to record the fastest growth rate Segments Covered By Product Type, By Lender, By Distribution Channel, By Term Length, By Loan Purpose and By Geography Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.

Consumer Finance Companies: Covers Global and Market Overview, Key Business Segments, Financial Highlights (where available), Strategic Initiatives, Market Position, Product Portfolio, and Recent Developments.

JPMorgan Chase and Co.

Bank of America Corporation

Citigroup Inc.

Wells Fargo and Company

American Express Company

Capital One Financial Corporation

Discover Financial Services

HSBC Holdings plc

BNP Paribas

Banco Santander, S.A.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited

China Construction Bank Corporation

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd

Standard Chartered PLC

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Block, Inc.

Affirm Holdings, Inc.

SoFi Technologies, Inc.

Synchrony Financial

Klarna Bank AB

Nubank

Visa Inc.

Mastercard Incorporated

Get in-depth industry insights on the consumer finance market research report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/consumer-finance-market?utm_source=prnewswire

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