Semiconductor Chip Testing Tools Industry, Forecast to 2024 - Leading Players Profiled Include Advantest, Carl Zeiss, Chroma ATE, Hitachi High-Technologies, and SPEA
Feb 04, 2020, 10:15 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Semiconductor Chip Testing Tools Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Chip test tools have seen a constant change over the past several years. With increasing technological changes and a need for speed in chipsets, the dynamics of the overall semiconductor industry have changed. Increasing tensions among nations have also impacted the market a lot over the years.
The U.S.-China trade war, Brexit issues, India political uncertainness and unrest in other European countries have impacted the overall semiconductor industry this year. This is the reason for the drop in the growth of the overall semiconductor industry.
This will also influence the growth of the chip test tools market, as American companies and Chinese companies are parting ways due to the trade war. Due to this, most of the fabless manufacturing companies are establishing their own setups to bridge the gap between demand and supply of different countries.
The report includes:
- An overview of the global market for semiconductor chip testing tools
- Analyses of global market trends, with market data from 2018, 2019 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Details of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, key developments and future outlook of the market
- Knowledge about, technological descriptions and issues, applications, market factors, and projection of growth trends
- Company profiles of the leading players in the industry including Advantest, Carl Zeiss, Chroma ATE, Hitachi High-Technologies, and SPEA
The chip test tool market is segmented into the following categories by testing type and tools used in testing type:
- Non-destructive testing, which covers optical microscope, X-ray spectrometer, and acoustic microscopy.
- External inspection, which covers a low power microscope, a high power microscope, a scanning electron microscope, and others.
- Electrical testing, which covers automated testing equipment which is used for probe testing and electron testing.
- Voltage/Current testing and Fault testing, which covers time-domain reflectometer (TDR), scanning probe microscopy and electron beam prober, emission microscope and mass spectrometer.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Scope of Report
- Methodology
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
Chapter 4 Chip Testing Tools Market Analysis by Type of Test
- Non-destructive Testing
- External Inspection
- Electrical Testing
- Voltage/Current Testing & Fault Testing
Chapter 5 Company Profiles
- Advantest Corp.
- Carl Zeiss AG
- Chroma Ate Inc.
- Cohu Inc.
- Hitachi High-Technologies Corp.
- Jeol Ltd.
- Spea S.p.A.
- Star Technologies Inc.
- Teradyne Inc.
- Tesec Corp.
List of Tables
Summary Table: Global Market for Semiconductor Chip Testing Tools, by Type of Test, Through 2024
Table 1: Global Market for Nondestructive Chip Testing Tools, by Type, Through 2024
Table 2: Global Market for External Inspection Chip Testing Tools, by Type, Through 2024
Table 3: Global Market for Fault Testing Tools, by Type, Through 2024
List of Figures
Figure A: Supply and Demand Gap Analysis
Summary Figure: Global Market for Semiconductor Chip Testing Tools, by Type of Test, 2018-2024
Figure 1: Global Market for Nondestructive Chip Testing Tools, by Type, 2018-2024
Figure 2: Global Market for External Inspection Chip Testing Tools, by Type, 2018-2024
Figure 3: Global Market for Fault Testing Tools, by Type, 2018-2024
