Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market worth $18.64 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market was estimated at USD 9.30 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 18.64 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2026 to 2032.

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Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2032

2021–2032 2026 Market Size: USD 9.30 billion

USD 9.30 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 18.64 billion

USD 18.64 billion CAGR (2026–2032): 10.2%

Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market Trends & Insights:

The semiconductor IP market growth is being fueled by the accelerating demand for advanced semiconductor designs capable of supporting AI workloads, high-performance computing, edge intelligence, and next-generation connectivity solutions. As chip architectures become increasingly sophisticated, semiconductor companies are relying more heavily on third-party intellectual property to streamline development processes and manage escalating design complexity. The growing adoption of custom silicon, coupled with rising semiconductor content across consumer electronics, automotive systems, cloud infrastructure, industrial equipment, and communication networks, is further strengthening demand for reusable and pre-verified IP solutions that enable faster product development and lower engineering costs.

By Design IP, Compute IP is estimated to dominate the market owing to its foundational role in virtually every semiconductor device, ranging from smartphones and PCs to AI accelerators, networking equipment, automotive controllers, and data center processors.

By IP Core, Soft IP remains the preferred deployment model due to its portability across semiconductor process nodes, design flexibility, ease of customization, and compatibility with multiple foundry ecosystems.

By IP consumer type, fabless semiconductor companies account for the largest share of the semiconductor IP market.

By vertical, the data center segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period.

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This robust growth is driven by increasing semiconductor design complexity, rapid adoption of artificial intelligence, expanding custom silicon programs, and rising demand for advanced computing across consumer electronics, automotive, data centers, industrial automation, and telecommunications. As semiconductor companies continue developing highly integrated SoCs, reusable IP blocks have become essential to reducing design costs, accelerating time-to-market, and improving overall efficiency. Emerging trends such as AI accelerators, chiplet-based architectures, advanced packaging, software-defined vehicles, and hyperscaler-driven custom silicon initiatives are further creating new growth opportunities for IP providers across the global semiconductor ecosystem.

By design IP, compute IP segment to account for largest market share.

By design IP, the compute IP segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the semiconductor IP market, driven by its foundational role across virtually every semiconductor device — from smartphones and PCs to AI accelerators, networking equipment, automotive controllers, and data center processors. The segment covers CPU IP, MCU IP, DSP IP, GPU IP, and NPU IP, each experiencing strong demand as AI workloads, edge computing, high-performance computing, and autonomous systems continue to scale. Growing adoption of ARM- and RISC-V-based processor cores by fabless semiconductor companies, IDMs, and system companies is further sustaining revenue generation within the compute IP ecosystem, reinforcing its dominant position throughout the forecast period.

Soft IP to remain preferred IP core type across semiconductor design programs.

By IP core type, the soft IP segment is estimated to account for the largest market share. Soft IP primarily comprises synthesizable RTL-based IP blocks such as CPU cores, MCU cores, DSPs, NPUs, security IP, and digital interface IP. Its dominant market share is attributed to its portability across semiconductor process nodes, design flexibility, ease of customization, and broad compatibility with multiple foundry ecosystems. As semiconductor vendors increasingly develop application-specific chips targeting AI, automotive, industrial, and consumer applications, demand for configurable and reusable soft IP solutions continues to outpace hard IP adoption, and this trend is expected to persist throughout the forecast period.

Licensing revenue to continue leading semiconductor IP revenue mix.

By IP source, the licensing segment currently contributes the largest share to the semiconductor IP market. Licensing encompasses upfront fees paid by customers to access and integrate IP into chip designs. The segment remains dominant due to the growing number of chip development programs launched annually across AI processors, automotive electronics, networking ASICs, and custom silicon initiatives. Semiconductor companies seeking faster design cycles and lower development costs continue to rely on upfront IP licensing as a primary revenue channel. In addition, growing adoption of subscription-based licensing models is further strengthening recurring licensing revenue streams across the industry.

By Architecture type, ARM architecture to retain dominant position across semiconductor applications.

ARM architecture represents the largest segment by architecture type, having established a commanding position across smartphones, consumer electronics, embedded systems, automotive electronics, networking equipment, and increasingly data center processors. The extensive ARM ecosystem, broad software compatibility, energy-efficient processor designs, and strong developer support continue to drive widespread and growing adoption globally. Expanding deployment of ARM-based processors in AI-enabled devices, cloud infrastructure, edge computing platforms, and software-defined vehicles is expected to further strengthen ARM's leadership position during the forecast period.

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Asia Pacific to lead semiconductor IP market through 2032.

Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the semiconductor IP industry and is expected to retain its leadership position throughout the forecast period, driven by the presence of major semiconductor design hubs, foundries, consumer electronics manufacturers, and fabless companies across China, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, and India. Strong regional investments in AI processors, advanced packaging, automotive semiconductors, memory technologies, and government-backed indigenous chip development programs continue to accelerate demand for semiconductor IP. The concentration of leading semiconductor manufacturing and design ecosystems within Asia Pacific firmly positions the region as the primary growth engine for the global semiconductor IP market.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the semiconductor IP companies include Arm Holdings (UK), Synopsys (US), Cadence Design Systems (US), Rambus (US), Alphawave Semi (UK), CEVA (Israel), Imagination Technologies (UK), SiFive (US), Arteris (US), Andes Technology (Taiwan), and eMemory Technology (Taiwan), among others.

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