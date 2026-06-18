Semperis Appoints Jimmy McNary as Deputy Federal CTO to Drive Identity Security Strategy Across the Public Sector

Cybersecurity veteran and former VP of Federal Solutions brings 25+ years of sector expertise to lead cyber resilience strategy for Semperis Federal

HOBOKEN, N.J., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Semperis Government Solutions, the identity-driven cyber resilience and crisis response company, today announced the appointment of Jimmy McNary as Deputy Federal CTO for Semperis Federal. In this role, McNary will lead technical strategy and engagement for government customers, partners, and the broader public sector market, driving identity security adoption across defense and civilian agencies.

McNary is a U.S. Navy veteran who brings more than 25 years of cybersecurity and federal IT experience to Semperis. He has a proven record of helping high-growth cybersecurity companies scale their federal presence. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Federal Solutions at Semperis, where he drove adoption of the Semperis identity security platform across the Department of Defense and federal civilian agencies.

The company recently announced that its Identity Resilience Platform has been added to Carahsoft's Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP V) and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contracts. This addition enables Carahsoft and its reseller partners to provide Semperis' solutions to federal, state, and local governments and educational institutions, helping advance Zero Trust architecture, strengthen Identity, Credential and Access Management (ICAM) programs, and operationalize the NIST Cybersecurity Framework.

Prior to Semperis, Jimmy McNary led intelligence agency deployments and federal adoption at early start-ups like ArcSight, Endgame, and Securonix. He also spent a decade as a Principal Cybersecurity Engineer and Lead Security Architect at Raytheon, SAIC, and Northrop Grumman, supporting critical national programs and mission-critical systems. Throughout his career, McNary has supported multiple intelligence agency cybersecurity missions, spoken frequently at federal cybersecurity conferences, served as an ICIT Fellow, and completed cybersecurity studies at Harvard University Extension School.

"Jimmy has both deep technical expertise and federal mission understanding. His ability to translate complex identity security concepts into operational outcomes for government customers makes him the ideal leader for this newly created role. This appointment underscores our commitment to being the platform for true cyber resilience in the federal market," said Randall Belknap, General Manager, Semperis Federal Solutions.

McNary's appointment comes at a critical time for federal identity security. Active Directory (AD) remains the backbone of identity infrastructure across most U.S. government agencies, yet it continues to be the primary attack vector exploited by nation-state adversaries. The Five Eyes alliance recently published joint guidance documenting 17 specific AD attack techniques actively used against allied governments, underscoring the urgent need for specialized identity protection and recovery capabilities.

"Federal agencies are facing a growing wave of identity-based threats from nation-state adversaries, while still relying on aging Active Directory infrastructure that was never built to withstand them. If attackers control identity, every other security control is compromised. True cyber resilience requires both identity-first security and strong crisis preparedness—hardening identity infrastructure before an attack and ensuring agencies can respond and recover effectively when one occurs," said McNary.

About Semperis

Semperis is the identity-driven cyber resilience and crisis management company trusted by the world's largest enterprises and government agencies to protect critical identity systems. Purpose-built for multi-cloud and hybrid identity environments—including Active Directory, Entra ID, Okta, and Ping Identity—Semperis helps organizations prevent, detect, respond to, and recover from identity-based cyberattacks.

Modern cyberattacks are won or lost at the identity layer, where failures now escalate into full-scale business crises. Semperis' AI-powered platform unifies identity lifecycle defense and crisis management—hardening identity infrastructure, detecting and containing active threats, enabling rapid, trusted recovery, and supporting secure, out-of-band coordination when core systems are disrupted—all reinforced by a world-class identity forensics and incident response team.

As part of its mission to help organizations achieve true cyber resilience, Semperis supports the broader cyber community through the award-winning Hybrid Identity Protection (HIP) Conference and Podcast, and free identity security tools including Purple Knight and Forest Druid. More than 1,200 organizations—including over 25% of the 100 largest U.S. companies—rely on Semperis. The company is privately held, headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, and serves customers in more than 40 countries.

Learn more: semperis.com

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Media Contact:

Bill Keeler

Semperis

Senior Director, PR & Comms

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SOURCE Semperis