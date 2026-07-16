Semperis Takes Center Stage at Black Hat USA

Highlights include the world premiere of Midnight in the War Room, the first-of-its-kind feature film on cyber war revealing CISOs' untold stories of heroism, resilience, and the human cost of cyber war revealing untold stories of CISOs—their heroism, resilience, and the human cost of cyber war.

HOBOKEN, N.J., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Semperis, the identity-driven cyber resilience and crisis response company, today announced its week of events, demos and conversations at Black Hat USA, August 4-6, at Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas.

Semperis Announces Midnight in the War Room: A Groundbreaking Cyberwar Documentary Featuring the World’s Leading Defenders and Reformed Hackers.

A highlight is the world premiere of Midnight in the War Room, a groundbreaking cyber war documentary featuring the world's leading defenders. The film features top voices in cybersecurity and national security, including Chris Inglis, the first U.S. National Cyber Director; General (Ret.) David Petraeus, former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director; Jen Easterly, former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Director; Marcus Hutchins, WannaCry hero; and Tim Brown, former CISO of Solar Winds. They join 20 other CISOs, cyber journalists, and reformed hackers.

"The greatest threat we face isn't just the sophistication of nation-state cyber-attacks. It's complacency," says Inglis. "Resilience is forged when we refuse to accept today's defenses as enough and prepare for the battles that are still to come. That's why I'm thrilled to be part of this film— a story that will ignite awareness, rally defenders, and inspire us all to stand together in the fight."

Semperis will be exhibiting at booth #3357. Defenders can stop by to learn about the company's award-winning products and services and the making of Midnight in the War Room.

Tuesday, August 4

1:35 – 2:00 pm

CISO Summit panel: CISO Under Pressure: Real Stories from the War Room

In this fireside chat, Black Hat President Suzy Pallett joins Midnight in the War Room filmmakers Thomas LeDuc and Bill Keeler alongside featured cast members Tim Brown and Sarah Armstrong-Smith. They will unpack the raw intelligence from the trenches—distilled from 50+ interviews and 100+ hours of unfiltered conversations with CISOs, former hackers, and national security leaders who've lived through the personal and professional risks you are facing.

Location: Four Seasons Ballroom

5:30 – 6:30 pm

Enter the War Room Crisis Simulation in Partnership with WWT | Retail Industry

The crisis simulation is a 60-minute red team/blue team tabletop exercise that drops participants into a fast-moving, multi-stage attack on a fictitious grocery store chain.

Location: The Interface (Business Hall)

6:00 – 7:00 pm

Midnight in the War Room cast meet and greet: Jen Easterly, former CISA Director, RSA Conference CEO.

Location: Semperis booth #3357

Wednesday, August 5

10:30 – 11:30 am

Enter the War Room Crisis Simulation in Partnership with WWT | Healthcare Industry

The crisis simulation is a 60-minute red team/blue team tabletop exercise that drops participants into a fast-moving, multi-stage attack on a fictitious nationwide hospital chain.

Location: The Interface (Business Hall)

Midnight in the War Room cast meet-and-greet sessions at Semperis booth #3357

11:00 am: Sarah Armstrong-Smith, Author, Secure Horizons

12:00 pm: Krista Arndt, St. Luke's University Health Network | Heather Costa, Mayo Clinic

1:00 pm: Juman Doleh-Alomary, Borg Warner | Janette Barretto, Yazaki

2:00 pm: Bryan Hurd, LevelBlue

3:00 pm: Bill Bowman, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe | Anne Coulombe, Bleuet

3:30 – 4:30 pm: Jen Easterly, RSAC Conference

4:00 pm: Don Baham, Rubicon Partners | Elliott Franklin, Fortitude RE | Roger Brotz, Acadia Healthcare

3:35 – 4:15 pm

Speaking session: Identity Crisis: Novel Vulnerabilities Leading to Kerberos Downgrade, DoS, and Full Domain Takeover

Join Shai Laron, Semperis Researcher, as he discusses new vulnerabilities discovered in Active Directory, the crown jewel of enterprise infrastructure. Shai will delve into two vulnerabilities: KerberLoss (CVE-2026-25177) and ResetNightmare (CVE-2026-27912). These logical flaws in Kerberos allow low-privileged users to compromise any account in the domain— including domain admins— leading to full domain takeover. The vulnerabilities are surprisingly easy to exploit. Location: Oceanside C, Level 2

5:30 – 6:00 pm

Speaking session: Hard Truths from Midnight in the War Room featuring Mickey Bresman, CEO, Semperis; Chris Inglis, the first U.S. National Cyber Director and current Semperis Strategic Advisor; and Dr. Bilyana Lilly, Associate Director at Accenture and Global Chair & Founder, Cyber War Forum at Black Hat. featuring Mickey Bresman, CEO, Semperis, Chris Inglis, the first U.S. National Cyber Director and Semperis Strategic Advisor and Dr. Bilyana Lilly, Associate Director at Accenture and Global Chair & Founder, Cyber War Forum at Black Hat. featuring Mickey Bresman, CEO, Semperis, Chris Inglis, the first U.S. National Cyber Director and Semperis Strategic Advisor and Dr. Bilyana Lilly, Associate Director at Accenture and Global Chair & Founder, Cyber War Forum at Black Hat. Location: Main Stage – Business Hall

5:30 pm

Red carpet event for cast members, film production team, and Black Hat team

6:30 pm

World Premiere of 'Midnight in the War Room

Location: Oceanside Ball Room- Upper Level Premiere Theater

Thursday, August 6

Midnight in the War Room cast meet-and-greet sessions at Semperis booth #3357

10:00 am: Chaunda Dallas, PhD Student in Cybersecurity

11:00 am: Neil Bennett, Post Office Ltd

12:00 pm: Chase Cunningham, Dr. Zero Trust, U.S. Navy (ret)

1:00 pm: Cosmo the God, OpenCloak

2:00 pm: Tim Brown, Team8

12:00 – 1:00 pm

Enter the War Room Crisis Simulation in Partnership with WWT / Critical Infrastructure

The crisis simulation is a 60-minute red team/blue team tabletop exercise that drops participants into a fast-moving, multi-stage attack on a fictitious rural water utility in Nevada. Location: The Interface (Business Hall)

About Semperis

Semperis is the identity-driven cyber resilience and crisis management company trusted by the world's largest enterprises and government agencies to protect critical identity systems. Purpose-built for multi-cloud and hybrid identity environments—including Active Directory, Entra ID, Okta, and Ping Identity—Semperis helps organizations prevent, detect, respond to, and recover from identity-based cyberattacks.

Modern cyberattacks are won or lost at the identity layer, where failures now escalate into full-scale business crises. Semperis' AI-powered platform unifies identity lifecycle defense and crisis management—hardening identity infrastructure, detecting and containing active threats, enabling rapid, trusted recovery, and supporting secure, out-of-band coordination when core systems are disrupted—all reinforced by a world-class identity forensics and incident response team.

As part of its mission to help organizations achieve true cyber resilience, Semperis supports the broader cyber community through the award-winning Hybrid Identity Protection (HIP) Conference and Podcast, and free identity security tools including Purple Knight and Forest Druid. More than 1,200 organizations—including over 25% of the 100 largest U.S. companies—rely on Semperis. The company is privately held, headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, and serves customers in more than 40 countries.

Learn more: semperis.com

Follow us: Blog / LinkedIn / X / Facebook / YouTube

Media Contact:

Bill Keeler

Semperis

Senior Director, PR & Comms

[email protected]

SOURCE Semperis