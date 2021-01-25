"Sending ALL Our Love To Seniors This Valentine's Day" Card Campaign Launched by Assisted Living Locators

PHOENIX, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted Living Locators (ALL), a nationwide senior placement and referral service, is launching a card campaign, "Sending ALL Our Love To Seniors This Valentine's Day," collecting cards of love to make seniors feel special this Valentine's Day! Assisted Living Locators' 140 franchise locations are distributing the cards to residents at assisted living and skilled nursing communities throughout the U.S.

"Let's ALL get creative with handcrafted valentines and uplift our seniors during this ongoing pandemic," said Angela Olea, Assisted Living Locators CEO RN. "We're on a mission to make sure seniors, our most vulnerable population, are loved this Valentine's Day. We ask the community's help, from adults to young children, to participate in this card campaign and brighten a senior's day."

Participants can mail the cards to their local Assisted Living Locators office. To find out a local care advisor near you, call 1-877-226-7780 or enter your zipcode on the website, www.assistedlivinglocators.com.

Follow these simple guidelines:

Please WASH YOUR HANDS before writing cards and do not seal envelopes.

On front of envelope: To Someone Special

To Someone Special To sign the card for children: Name and age or grade

Name and age or grade To sign the card as an adult: Name and hometown

Name and hometown Include a Return Address on the envelope, if you wish, so seniors can write back.

Keep messages positive. ("You are being thought of today." "Hope this card makes you feel special today.")

"We all remember the warm glow a Valentine's Day card can bring," said Olea. "This campaign will most certainly lift the spirits of the seniors we serve."

Olea added that if you're a caregiver of a senior that is struggling with loneliness at home, now is the time to consider transitioning to an assisted living community. "Not only are residents and staff prioritized to receive the first round of coronavirus vaccine, but assisted living communities remain a safe and viable way to combat the isolation and loneliness that result from sheltering in place during the pandemic," she explained. "These communities offer technology connection options for families during social distancing, daily exercise, social activity, and a clean, safe environment."

For more information on Assisted Living Locators free senior placement and referral service or the "Sending ALL Our Love To Seniors This Valentine's Day" card campaign, visit www.assistedlivinglocators.com.

