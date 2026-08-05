SenesTech Adds Assessment Services to Help B2B Customers Better Understand Rodent Infestations

New assessment services complement existing implementation and deployment services to develop the most effective solution for each customer's rodent problem.

SURPRISE, Ariz., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES), a leader in rodent birth control solutions, today announced the introduction of assessment services designed to help B2B customers better understand the scope of rodent infestations and develop more effective long-term strategies. The new services further strengthen SenesTech's approach to helping customers achieve more effective rodent population management.

The new assessment services complement SenesTech's existing implementation and deployment services, creating a more comprehensive solution for customers. By first helping customers better understand the scope of their rodent infestations, SenesTech can recommend the most effective strategy for each situation, whether that includes fertility control products, other Integrated Pest Management (IPM) practices or a combination of both. SenesTech, working directly or in conjunction with its partners, can then support the implementation and deployment of those recommendations to help customers achieve better results.

Many organizations underestimate the size and complexity of rodent infestations, resulting in ineffective control efforts, recurring infestations, operational disruptions, product loss, regulatory concerns and reputational risk. SenesTech's assessment services are designed to provide customers with the data and insights needed to better understand the scope of the problem, enabling the Company and its partners to recommend the most effective solution for each unique situation.

Assessment services can be provided as a turnkey offering by SenesTech or implemented by customers using the Company's tracking products and internally developed AI analysis tool. By combining field services, tracking products and AI-driven data analysis, SenesTech helps customers measure rodent activity, better understand the scope of infestations and develop data-driven recommendations tailored to each situation. Customers may choose a fully managed assessment or deploy the tracking products themselves, with SenesTech assisting in the analysis of the data to determine the level of infestation and recommend the most effective solution.

The Company's recommendations are built upon years of scientific research, field experience and customer engagements across a wide range of commercial applications. This experience provides SenesTech with unique insights into rodent behavior, fertility control deployment strategies and the practical challenges customers face in managing rodent infestations.

SenesTech began deploying its assessment services in July across its targeted B2B vertical markets. By helping customers better understand the scope of rodent infestations before developing a recommended solution, the Company believes these services will strengthen customer relationships, improve implementation success and support long-term growth.

"One of the things that surprised me most after joining SenesTech was how many customers I spoke with who had no idea how extensive their rodent problem had become," said Michael Edell, President and Chief Executive Officer of SenesTech. "Many knew they had rodents, but they didn't have the data needed to understand the true scope of the infestation or determine the most effective solution. Those conversations led us to develop our assessment services, tracking products and internally developed AI analysis tool to help customers make informed, data-driven decisions. By expanding our services to include assessment, implementation and deployment support, we believe we can deliver greater value to our customers while creating an additional revenue opportunity for SenesTech. This initiative is another important step in executing our strategy to grow revenue by expanding the products and services we provide to our customers."

About SenesTech, Inc.

SenesTech is the leader in rodent birth control solutions. The Company's patented products, marketed under its Evolve® and ContraPest® brands, provide effective, sustainable approaches to long-term rodent population management that can be integrated into existing pest management programs or used independently. SenesTech serves both consumer and professional markets with science-based solutions aimed at addressing one of the world's most persistent pest challenges.

For more information, visit www.senestech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "will," "may" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's planned assessment and deployment services, complementary product offerings, customer adoption, expected benefits and effectiveness of its customer solutions strategy and products, expansion into vertical markets, the Company's competitive position and its ability to help define and lead an emerging rodent population management category, future commercial opportunities, the timing and content of anticipated future announcements, new revenue streams and long-term growth. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the risk that the Company's planned assessment and deployment services may not provide the expected benefits; risks related to customer demand, market acceptance, commercial execution, the Company's ability to develop and launch the planned services on the anticipated timeline, reliance on pest management professionals and channel partners, the availability of qualified personnel and other resources, product availability, regulatory developments, and competitive factors; and the risks described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and in its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Robert Blum, Lytham Partners, LLC

(602) 889-9700, [email protected]

Company Contact:

Tom Chesterman, SenesTech, Inc.

(928) 233-7533, [email protected]

SOURCE SenesTech, Inc.