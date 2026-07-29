SenesTech to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 5, 2026

Financial results to be released after market close;

Conference call to be conducted at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time

PHOENIX, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES), a leader in fertility control solutions for managing rodent populations, will report financial results for its second quarter 2026, ended June 30, 2026, after the market close on Wednesday, August 5, 2026. The Company has scheduled a conference call that same day, Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at 5:00 pm ET, to review the results.

Second Quarter 2026 Conference Call Details

Date and Time: Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time

Live Webcast Information: Interested parties can access the conference call via a live webcast, which is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://app.webinar.net/YnBlE97qw2G or http://senestech.investorroom.com/ .

Replay: A webcast replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://senestech.investorroom.com/ for at least 90 days.

About SenesTech

SenesTech is the leader in rodent birth control solutions. The Company's patented products, marketed under its Evolve® and ContraPest® brands, provide effective, sustainable approaches to long-term rodent population management that can be integrated into existing pest management programs or used independently. SenesTech serves both consumer and professional markets with science-based solutions aimed at addressing one of the world's most persistent pest challenges.

For more information, visit https://senestech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Forward-looking statements may describe future expectations, plans, results or strategies and are often, but not always, made through the use of words such as "believe," "may," "future," "plan," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "eventually," "project," "estimate," "continuing," "intend" and similar words or phrases. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the successful commercialization of our products; market acceptance of our products; our financial performance, including our ability to fund operations; and regulatory approval and regulation of our products and other factors and risks identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Investor: Robert Blum, Lytham Partners, LLC, 602-889-9700, [email protected]

Company: Tom Chesterman, Chief Financial Officer, SenesTech, Inc., 928-779-4143

SOURCE SenesTech, Inc.